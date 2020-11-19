Rapid City Council votes 6-5 on first reading for mask mandate

“This virus, unfortunately it’s affecting everybody,” he said. “I’m not immune to it, I’ve been affected personally within my family.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roberts said he believes he and his wife had it, although they didn’t get tested. He also said he has a family member who’s currently on a respirator.

“They’ve given him a 50/50 chance of living,” he said. “I do know this relative would take freedom and liberty over what’s happening in our country right now. People need to be responsible for themselves. People need to be helping one another. It’s sad to see how people are turning on each other.”

Weifenbach said the council wouldn’t be asking people to wear a mask, they would be telling them. He said he’s in the community 24/7 and interacts with “almost every level of person in the community.” He said he hasn’t seen an issue with people not wearing masks.

The council members who spoke for the ordinance said it was time to put something in place.