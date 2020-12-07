Rapid City Council votes 6-5 to table second attempt at a mask ordinance

Mayor Steve Allender voted yes Monday night on a tie-breaking vote to table the mask ordinance with an opt out option for businesses.
The ordinance was in its second reading and was a revised version of a mask mandate ordinance discussed at the Nov. 19 special meeting.
Monday's vote was on the second substitute motion to table the ordinance at the meeting. Council members Ron Weifenbach, Lance Lehmann, Pat Jones, Jason Salamun and John Roberts voted in favor of tabling it, while council members Darla Drew, Ritchie Nordstrom, Greg Strommen, Laura Armstrong and Bill Evans voted against.
Drew and Evans attended the meeting virtually.
After nearly two-and-half hours of public comment and council discussion, Jones asked City Attorney Joel Landeen if a second motion could be made.
Support Local Journalism
Landeen said that had not happened before and the council still had the option of voting to reject or approve the ordinance.
Allender, however, allowed the vote on the second motion to table. Before he broke the tie to table the ordinance, Allender removed his mask and paused. After he voted, he said he didn’t think there was anything to celebrate after a vote to effectively kill an ordinance that would have allowed businesses to post signs requiring customers to wear masks.
He said the public servants on the council have tried to keep Rapid City’s residents safe and hopes that no one goes home cheering. He said he feels bad for the community following the vote to table the ordinance.
During the meeting, several of the around 25 people who testified brought up a “naughty list” of businesses that don't require masks. Another list was said to identify businesses that recommend them.
Salamun asked council members if they knew where the list came from. Jones said the idea of a list infuriated him.
Almost every seat in council chambers was filled. At the beginning of the meeting, about half of those in council chambers weren’t wearing masks. More were in the lobby at city hall cheering and applauding after hearing public comments they supported.
Some residents who testified said there was an overwhelming opposition to the ordinance. Nordstrom said there are also a number of people who don’t go to the council meetings because of their concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Salamun said he didn’t see heroes or villains in the mask mandate conversation, but that the only villain is the virus and those who would “use it for nefarious means.” He said he wouldn’t support the ordinance but would support a resolution for masks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.