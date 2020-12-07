Rapid City Council votes 6-5 to table second attempt at a mask ordinance

He said the public servants on the council have tried to keep Rapid City’s residents safe and hopes that no one goes home cheering. He said he feels bad for the community following the vote to table the ordinance.

During the meeting, several of the around 25 people who testified brought up a “naughty list” of businesses that don't require masks. Another list was said to identify businesses that recommend them.

Salamun asked council members if they knew where the list came from. Jones said the idea of a list infuriated him.

Almost every seat in council chambers was filled. At the beginning of the meeting, about half of those in council chambers weren’t wearing masks. More were in the lobby at city hall cheering and applauding after hearing public comments they supported.

Some residents who testified said there was an overwhelming opposition to the ordinance. Nordstrom said there are also a number of people who don’t go to the council meetings because of their concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Salamun said he didn’t see heroes or villains in the mask mandate conversation, but that the only villain is the virus and those who would “use it for nefarious means.” He said he wouldn’t support the ordinance but would support a resolution for masks.

