Rapid City Council votes 7-1 to combine key committee meetings but not film them

Rapid City Council members will meet in the afternoon every other Wednesday for a working session after an 7-1 vote at its Monday night meeting.
The session will combine the Public Works and Legal and Finance meetings, along with pre-agenda and agenda approval meetings for a year-long trial basis. The meeting will not be filmed but is open for the public to attend.
“We need their input so we can make educated decisions at our city council meetings,” council President Laura Armstrong said.
Armstrong said the meetings will be more informal than the city council meetings, but that’s what they want.
“We want everybody to feel welcome and a part of making these decisions,” she said.
Council member Jason Salamun voted no and said the meeting should be filmed to help increase openness and transparency between the city and the public. He expressed this sentiment at Wednesday’s Legal and Finance meeting before voting against the proposal for the first time.
Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said filming the working session could set a precedent to film other meetings that aren’t filmed at the moment.
“I’m just looking for consistency,” he said. “I want to tread cautiously upon this videotaping of our work sessions because it could lead to other situations. … If we start filming one, shouldn’t we be doing filming of the others as well?”
Both the Public Works and Legal and Finance meetings are filmed on the city's YouTube page.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said Airport Board meetings aren’t filmed and are open to the public, although they are recorded.
Council member Darla Drew said she’s against the program, but voted to approve it since people have put a lot of work into making it happen.
Armstrong originally brought up the idea in the summer of 2019 after discussions with city department directors. She said the majority were overwhelmingly for the program.
“We rely on them,” she said. “I don’t want (the directors) to feel uncomfortable, so I think if we’re all physically sitting on the same level, psychologically, it opens up more communication.”
The first meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in a conference room at City Hall. Following meetings will be at 12:30 p.m. every other Wednesday, offset from council meeting weeks.
The council unanimously approved the first hearing of the Homestead Street extension Tax Increment District and project plan, which will link Timmons Boulevard and Missoula Street.
Council member Bill Evans said he’s excited to see the extension since it’s been an issue for many years.
Correction: This article was corrected at 7:26 a.m. Oct. 20 to reflect only eight council members were present at Monday's meeting and the vote on the trial program passed 7-1.
