Rapid City Council votes 7-2 to reopen businesses with restrictions

"We don't know how many people did not qualify for a test. We don't know how many people were told to stay home and self-quarantine. We don't know how much community spread occurred, and we still don't know if community spread is happening right now," Armstrong said. "I was on a conference call with Monument Health and their two main concerns are compliance and tourism. If the local people aren't following these guidelines, what makes you think these tourists will?"

Nordstrom said he voted against the resolution because the social distancing requirements for restaurants, bars and casinos weren't strong enough.

Ward 3 City Councilor Chad Lewis said he was conflicted on reopening the businesses, but the data to support keeping them closed was not there.

"The simple fact is we can't stay shut down forever. I think it is still too soon, I really do. I just can't get over the facts that are right here in front of my face," Lewis said. "The facts are there's nobody in the hospital. Obviously, I think testing is an issue, but what good is it if you are testing positive but don't go to the hospital. At this point, you're not sick enough to go to the doctor."

Ward 4 City Councilor John Roberts commended the action taken Monday and said this is a new normal for all.