Rapid City Council votes 7-2 to reopen businesses with restrictions

The Rapid City Council voted 7-2 on Monday night to follow Mayor Steve Allender's plan to reopen many businesses immediately but with restrictions to comply with social distancing requirements.
Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Armstrong and Ward 2 City Councilor Ritchie Nordstrom cast the dissenting votes.
The new resolution is in effect until May 31, or if the coronavirus situation in Rapid City changes, when it can be modified by a vote of the city council.
Under the plan, restaurants and bars can reopen with a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and barstools, and with capacity limits set to half of occupancy ratings for restaurants, bars and casinos.
Additionally, all food service employees will be required to wear masks. At casinos, the video machines must be cleaned and disinfected between customers.
The new resolution includes limitations on seating at entertainment venues as well, with seats in businesses and theaters marked as not available to enforce social distancing guidelines.
At retail stores, hand sanitizer will be required throughout the store for public use and one-way foot traffic throughout the store's aisles would be required to be marked. Capacity limits for grocery, retail, recreation and fitness businesses would be limited to one customer for every 200 square feet.
In retail and grocery stores, plexiglass dividers between the cashier and customer will be required. Hair salon, barber shop and nail salon employees are required to wear masks and the customer seating must be six feet apart.
Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures are required for motel and hotel rooms and fitness facilities. All businesses are required to post regular cleaning and disinfecting schedules.
Public social gatherings are limited to 10 people. City facilities will be handled separately from this resolution and may be stricter, Allender said.
The mayor said the new regulations are to ensure uniform social distancing implementation throughout the entire community and not to just focus in on restaurants, bars and entertainment/recreational businesses.
Allender said he understands that this will allow some businesses to open back up but would put too much of a burden on others.
Armstrong voted against the measure, saying it is too soon to reopen while there is still a lack of testing in western South Dakota. Additionally, she said people in Rapid City are not taking social distancing seriously enough to reopen businesses.
"We don't know how many people did not qualify for a test. We don't know how many people were told to stay home and self-quarantine. We don't know how much community spread occurred, and we still don't know if community spread is happening right now," Armstrong said. "I was on a conference call with Monument Health and their two main concerns are compliance and tourism. If the local people aren't following these guidelines, what makes you think these tourists will?"
Nordstrom said he voted against the resolution because the social distancing requirements for restaurants, bars and casinos weren't strong enough.
Ward 3 City Councilor Chad Lewis said he was conflicted on reopening the businesses, but the data to support keeping them closed was not there.
"The simple fact is we can't stay shut down forever. I think it is still too soon, I really do. I just can't get over the facts that are right here in front of my face," Lewis said. "The facts are there's nobody in the hospital. Obviously, I think testing is an issue, but what good is it if you are testing positive but don't go to the hospital. At this point, you're not sick enough to go to the doctor."
Ward 4 City Councilor John Roberts commended the action taken Monday and said this is a new normal for all.
"This is going to be our new normal. There's going to be this virus, or another virus or something else coming across, maybe for the rest of our lives. We don't know," Roberts said. "The problem is we can't hide from it. We've got to deal with it, and I'm glad we haven't had a lot of spread out here."
Seventy people submitted written public comment on the resolution to reopen businesses — 44 comments were in favor of businesses remaining closed, 16 were in favor of reopening and 10 were neutral.
During Monday's meeting at City Hall, 12 people spoke on the matter, with nine in favor and three against reopening businesses.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.