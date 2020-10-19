Rapid City Council votes 8-1 to combine key committee meetings but not film them

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m just looking for consistency,” he said. “I want to tread cautiously upon this videotaping of our work sessions because it could lead to other situations. … If we start filming one, shouldn’t we be doing filming of the others as well?”

Both the Public Works and Legal and Finance meetings are filmed on the city's YouTube page.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said Airport Board meetings aren’t filmed and are open to the public, although they are recorded.

Council member Darla Drew said she’s against the program, but voted to approve it since people have put a lot of work into making it happen.

Armstrong originally brought up the idea in the summer of 2019 after discussions with city department directors. She said the majority were overwhelmingly for the program.

“We rely on them,” she said. “I don’t want (the directors) to feel uncomfortable, so I think if we’re all physically sitting on the same level, psychologically, it opens up more communication.”