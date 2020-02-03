Rapid City Council votes to oppose gold-exploration project

Prior to his vote, Roberts voiced dissatisfaction in the fact that the resolution was brought to the City Council just two days before the deadline. He said the council was acting based on emotion, not fact, and requested the resolution be tabled.

"I think that if we are going to do this, we should take our time, have both sides bring in the evidence. We should take a good look at it," Roberts said. "Now I know that the people on the other side of this that want this pushed right away — they want it pushed because you're on a time line. That's BS. Bring something forward right at the very end and try to make us feel awful because we are not 'protectors of the water,' 'we don't care if the water's contaminated.' I call BS on that."

Evans said as long as he is on city council, he will oppose any gold exploration or gold mining in the city's watershed.

"I'm going to tell you right now that the vision I have for Rapid City is not incorporating any kind of mining in our watershed of our town," Evans said. "I will continuously and forever be opposed to that sort of thing because I believe it is not looking towards the future and what is going to enrich us as a community. We have limited resources in what we can offer, and to destroy those — major among them being the aesthetics of the area — is not lining up with where I want the city to be going."