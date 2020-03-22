You are the owner of this article.
Rapid City Council votes to proceed on business closures for coronavirus
Rapid City Council votes to proceed on business closures for coronavirus

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender compared the growing threat of coronavirus to the tragic 1972 flood of Rapid Creek.

"I don't believe there has been an action this severe contemplated by our City Council in Rapid City since the 1972 flood. This is definitely a game changer."

With that sentiment in mind, Rapid City Common Council members voted 7-2 Sunday on the first reading of an ordinance that would close some businesses as the threat of coronavirus grows in South Dakota.

Download PDF Emergency ordinance closing bars and restaurants

Following Sunday's vote, the ordinance has not yet gone into effect. By law, the ordinance has to proceed to a second reading, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Rapid City Hall.

Nearly two hours of public comment was heard before the Council began debating the measure Sunday.

Aldermen John Roberts and Lance Lehmann voted against the ordinance.

The ordinance would be in effect for 60 days from final passage and will be reviewed again on April 8.

The following businesses in Rapid City would be impacted:

  • Restaurants;
  • Food courts;
  • Coffee houses;
  • Bars;
  • Breweries;
  • Distilleries;
  • Wineries;
  • Clubs;
  • Cafes;
  • Other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverage for on-site consumption, including any alcohol license with on-site consumption privileges, including casinos;
  • All recreational facilities;
  • Pools;
  • Health clubs;
  • Athletic facilities;
  • Theaters, including movie theaters;
  • Music entertainment venues;
  • Hookah lounges;
  • Cigar lounges;
  • Vaping lounges;
  • Other similar businesses which allow for on-site consumption;
  • Arcades;
  • Bowling alleys;
  • Bingo halls;
  • Indoor climbing facilities;
  • Skating rinks;
  • Trampoline parks;
  • Other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.

The ordinance would allow restaurants to continue providing drive-through, outside pick-up and delivery services.

Businesses that are not impacted by the proposed closure ordinance include grocery stores, markets, retail stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, food pantries, room service in hotels and health care facilities.

Additionally, crisis centers, homeless shelters and soup kitchens would be allowed to remain open.

During Sunday's meeting, Mayor Steve Allender said this was a measured act as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. 

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

