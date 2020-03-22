Rapid City Council votes to proceed on business closures for coronavirus

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender compared the growing threat of coronavirus to the tragic 1972 flood of Rapid Creek.

"I don't believe there has been an action this severe contemplated by our City Council in Rapid City since the 1972 flood. This is definitely a game changer."

With that sentiment in mind, Rapid City Common Council members voted 7-2 Sunday on the first reading of an ordinance that would close some businesses as the threat of coronavirus grows in South Dakota.

Following Sunday's vote, the ordinance has not yet gone into effect. By law, the ordinance has to proceed to a second reading, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Rapid City Hall.

Nearly two hours of public comment was heard before the Council began debating the measure Sunday.

Aldermen John Roberts and Lance Lehmann voted against the ordinance.

The ordinance would be in effect for 60 days from final passage and will be reviewed again on April 8.

The following businesses in Rapid City would be impacted: