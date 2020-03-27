Rapid City Council votes to shut down businesses

Several businesses in Rapid City will be forced to close immediately after the City Council voted 7-2 Friday night to enact an emergency ordinance to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Nearly two-and-a-half hours of public comment was heard before the Council began debating the measure Friday, even though only a handful of citizens actually attended the meeting. Special accommodations were enacted to allow public comment through email because of strict social distancing guidelines within the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The city of Rapid City’s Financial Director Pauline Sumption read dozens of emails into the record, spanning the majority of the public comment.
Aldermen John Roberts and Lance Lehmann voted against the ordinance, just as they did during the first reading of the measure at a special City Council meeting Sunday.
The ordinance will officially be in effect for 60 days. However, the business closure will be reviewed again on April 8 to see if can be rescinded, or if it needs to be extended based upon community spread of COVID-19, the strand of coronavirus that has shut down major cities across the United States and world.
In another action, the City Council approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance that would allow the Council to implement additional measures by resolution, instead of waiting to pass another ordinance to slow the spread of coronavirus. The first reading passed 6-3, with Roberts, Lehmann and Becky Drury voting against it.
The second reading of that ordinance is set for April 8.
Effective immediately, the following businesses in Rapid City will be impacted:
- Restaurants;
- Food courts;
- Coffee houses;
- Bars;
- Breweries;
- Distilleries;
- Wineries;
- Clubs;
- Cafes;
- Other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverage for on-site consumption, including any alcohol license with on-site consumption privileges, including casinos;
- All recreational facilities;
- Pools;
- Health clubs;
- Athletic facilities;
- Theaters, including movie theaters;
- Music entertainment venues;
- Hookah lounges;
- Cigar lounges;
- Vaping lounges;
- Other similar businesses which allow for on-site consumption;
- Arcades;
- Bowling alleys;
- Bingo halls;
- Indoor climbing facilities;
- Skating rinks;
- Trampoline parks;
- Other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.
The ordinance allows restaurants to continue providing drive-through, outside pick-up and delivery services.
Businesses that are not impacted by the closure include grocery stores, markets, retail stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, food pantries, room service in hotels and health care facilities.
Additionally, crisis centers, homeless shelters and soup kitchens would be allowed to remain open.
The second ordinance, which will hear its final reading on April 8, not only gives the City Council the ability to pass more regulations by resolution, it also amended the closure list, stating that outdoor recreational facilities like golf courses or archery ranges are exempt from closing, as long as the outdoor facility maintains “CDC recommendations on social distancing and safe distances between patrons.”
It would also allow the City Council to pass resolutions exempting any other business, organization or location from the closure list.
City Council Vice President Chad Lewis said the ordinances and closures are tough, and he understands the needs for local businesses, but said this is a health crisis that has health professionals in Rapid City extremely concerned about whether or not there is enough life-saving equipment to deal with a surge in community spread of COVID-19.
“We're not trying to take away your rights, we are trying to save a lot of people, because it's going to be something we don't want to deal with," Lewis said. "This is minimal, this negative impact, and honestly, I don't think it is going to be enough. I think we are going to be finding that out pretty quickly."
Roberts said the City Council was overreacting by making the decision to close businesses based on a lack of real data and fear.
"If we're just going to close things down without facts, when is this ever going to stop," Roberts asked. "Because you are going to have viruses come out every single year that are going to be different. You can only close down for so long before you completely decimate your country."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
