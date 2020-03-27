Rapid City Council votes to shut down businesses

Businesses that are not impacted by the closure include grocery stores, markets, retail stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, food pantries, room service in hotels and health care facilities.

Additionally, crisis centers, homeless shelters and soup kitchens would be allowed to remain open.

The second ordinance, which will hear its final reading on April 8, not only gives the City Council the ability to pass more regulations by resolution, it also amended the closure list, stating that outdoor recreational facilities like golf courses or archery ranges are exempt from closing, as long as the outdoor facility maintains “CDC recommendations on social distancing and safe distances between patrons.”

It would also allow the City Council to pass resolutions exempting any other business, organization or location from the closure list.

City Council Vice President Chad Lewis said the ordinances and closures are tough, and he understands the needs for local businesses, but said this is a health crisis that has health professionals in Rapid City extremely concerned about whether or not there is enough life-saving equipment to deal with a surge in community spread of COVID-19.