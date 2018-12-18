Try 1 month for 99¢
Rapid City firefighters transport the driver of a Chevrolet Impala in an ambulance after she crashed into four other vehicles on West Main Street in 2013. 

The Rapid City council approved a resolution writing off 2,676 ambulance bills worth more than $1.7 million the city has deemed uncollectible.

The bills date back to 2006, with almost 98 percent of them uncollectible because they’ve either passed the state’s six-year statute of limitations or because the person who owes the money has died without an estate. Bankruptcy, incarceration and mandatory adjustments from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements comprise the rest.

Mayor Steve Allender has said the city ambulance service, on average, recovers just 50 percent of what it bills annually.

