Rapid City couple offers to match up to $50,000 in donations to housing fund

A Rapid City couple will match up to $50,000 in donations to the Strategic Housing Trust Fund at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

Dr. Ken and Cathy Vogele will match dollar for dollar to turn their $50,000 donation into $100,000.

Liz Hamburg, CEO of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, said the couple is a regular foundation donor interested in housing and homeless issues.

The Strategic Housing Trust Fund was established in May 2020 to address workforce housing shortages by supporting investments in housing construction and rehabilitation. However in 2020, two $25,000 grants were awarded to Pennington County Health and Human Services for rental and utility assistance efforts.

“Now that things are settling in, we’re working to grow the fund as an asset to be used to invest in affordable housing inventory,” Hamburg said.

The John T. Vucurevich Foundation commissioned the Black Hills Knowledge Network, now Benchmark Data Labs, to conduct a city survey on housing units and what is needed to meet the community’s demands.

