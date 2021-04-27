Rapid City couple offers to match up to $50,000 in donations to housing fund

A Rapid City couple will match up to $50,000 in donations to the Strategic Housing Trust Fund at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.
Dr. Ken and Cathy Vogele will match dollar for dollar to turn their $50,000 donation into $100,000.
Liz Hamburg, CEO of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, said the couple is a regular foundation donor interested in housing and homeless issues.
The Strategic Housing Trust Fund was established in May 2020 to address workforce housing shortages by supporting investments in housing construction and rehabilitation. However in 2020, two $25,000 grants were awarded to Pennington County Health and Human Services for rental and utility assistance efforts.
“Now that things are settling in, we’re working to grow the fund as an asset to be used to invest in affordable housing inventory,” Hamburg said.
The John T. Vucurevich Foundation commissioned the Black Hills Knowledge Network, now Benchmark Data Labs, to conduct a city survey on housing units and what is needed to meet the community’s demands.
The study found that Rapid City needed a minimum of 1,459 rental units with a rental cost of no more than $500 per month. It also found that more than half of households earning less than $20,000 per year in 2016 spent more than 50% of their income on housing. Between 2010 and 2016, median household incomes in Rapid City fell by 3.2% while median home prices rose by 11.5%.
Hamburg said the investments from the fund will be for low interest loans.
“They will be renewing themselves, basically,” she said. “We can invest in a project, the dollars come back and we can invest in another one.”
She said the board would be able to grant funding similar to what they did with Health and Human Services, but the primary goal will be to give low interest loans to help developers and for- or non-profits create more inventory and keep housing affordable.
The trust fund advisory board would make recommendations to the board. Hamburg said selective projects would come to the advisory group for funding. Applications would open to those projects as more donations come in.
Hamburg said the board would operate similarly with CommonBond, a non-profit organization based in Minnesota that works to bring affordable housing communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
She said the board has an agreement for an investment in the form of a loan in the organization when they have land for housing.
