Rapid City couple opening new bar in west Rapid City

“You can go to any bar in town and have a cover band, but Rapid City is lacking in a place for these local bands to play,” he said. “If you’re a cover band, you’ll get a gig if you’re halfway decent. These original bands, they don’t have a place they can play and be in front of people and practice. We’re trying to recreate that feel and scene.”

Robert said former Botticelli’s owner Michelle Peregrine will serve wine during the day where soft live music might be heard.

At night, however, they will flip the switch on their neon lights and transform the bar, he said.

“We came up with the tagline, home of the classy days and rowdy nights,” Robert said.

The couple also wants to build a covered indoor-outdoor patio area so they can host more bands and turn it into a “big kid playground.”

“We have so much land we kind of want to go for a little classier (Buffalo) Chip feel,” Robert said. “It’s a work in progress, we just have to get this open first,” said Robert, who owns Heckel Construction and did much of the work on their new bar.

In addition to serving local beers, Kingsbury said the bar will offer wine-based cocktails.