Rapid City couple opening new bar in west Rapid City

Robert and Jennifer Heckel are working to create a Rapid City original that takes from the past and looks to the future.
This weekend, the couple and their business partner, Jeff Kingsbury, are opening the Iron Phnx, a bar that intends to showcase local beer, art and live music in a unique fashion.
“I think if you can build it yourself … you’re not going to have a copycat, you’re not going to have the same one down the road,” Robert said. “That’s what was fun about it.”
The Heckels bought the west Rapid City building in July for what they describe as a good price even though they weren't sure what to do with it.
“There was no grand plan to have a bar, it kind of just happened,” Robert said.
The bar now aims to bring a different vibe to Rapid City, something reminiscent of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.
“(The scene) was really kind of funky and kind of cool,” Robert said. “Those were the days when they had posters. Bands would plaster them everywhere downtown. It was a different feel, different environment.”
Robert said they will have a young artist design posters for local bands who will be asked to distribute them. Bands will also be required to perform original music at the bar.
“You can go to any bar in town and have a cover band, but Rapid City is lacking in a place for these local bands to play,” he said. “If you’re a cover band, you’ll get a gig if you’re halfway decent. These original bands, they don’t have a place they can play and be in front of people and practice. We’re trying to recreate that feel and scene.”
Robert said former Botticelli’s owner Michelle Peregrine will serve wine during the day where soft live music might be heard.
At night, however, they will flip the switch on their neon lights and transform the bar, he said.
“We came up with the tagline, home of the classy days and rowdy nights,” Robert said.
The couple also wants to build a covered indoor-outdoor patio area so they can host more bands and turn it into a “big kid playground.”
“We have so much land we kind of want to go for a little classier (Buffalo) Chip feel,” Robert said. “It’s a work in progress, we just have to get this open first,” said Robert, who owns Heckel Construction and did much of the work on their new bar.
In addition to serving local beers, Kingsbury said the bar will offer wine-based cocktails.
“If you didn’t know (it was wine), I don’t think you could tell the difference,” he said.
Kingsbury said food trucks will be on the lot at times and eventually they hope to have a fried fish tacos food center inside a repurposed grain bin.
Robert said he’s known Kingsbury for only around six weeks. Kingsbury said he was on a two-week road trip looking for an opportunity when he drove into Rapid City.
He wanted a place with a large lot that would let him open a food service business. When he saw the vacant lot next to the Iron Phnx, he knocked on the door.
“We got everything going on a handshake instead of an online application,” Kingsbury said. “It was a very organic meeting.”
The bar, which has a steampunk theme, is partially named after the Heckel's daughter, Phoenix. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that combines technology with Victorian-era style.
It is located at 3468 Sturgis Road, which is next to the Sooper Dooper Shopping Plaza that is now under construction. Previously, a store that sold video games and movies was located there.
The Iron Phnx will have a soft opening for the public on Thursday with live music from the Devon Sants. The band will also play Friday and Good Fire will play Saturday. The bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
