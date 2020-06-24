Rapid City COVID-19 shelter to move to smaller location

Rapid City and Pennington County officials announced Wednesday that the temporary COVID-19 emergency shelter at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will move to a smaller facility next week.
Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said the facility will move to the former City/Count Adult Drug Program building at 725 N. LaCrosse St., in Rapid City.
Rushmore Hall was transformed into a 100-bed facility in May to serve vulnerable and chronically homeless people in need of convalescence while dealing with COVID-19.
Willett said since the shelter opened, the maximum occupancy was 100 patients.
"We made some planning assumptions early on that there was a specific population of our homeless who may need a place to recuperate to recover to convalesce. With compassionate and prudent leadership, the city and county established a shelter operation in Rushmore Hall," Willett said. "Thankfully, we have not seen that number of people needing services."
The Rushmore Hall shelter was scheduled to close Friday. However, Willett said city and county leaders met again and realized this was a community service that was still needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the chronically homeless population.
"A need still exists in the community, and its a need the city and county are still willing to partner together to address it, along with a myriad of stakeholders," Willett said.
The Rushmore Hall shelter will close by July 6, and the services will transition to the 725 N. LaCrosse building with no lapse in operations, Willett said.
"The facility is more commensurate with the need we are seeing," he said. "That facility will be designed for a 20-bed maximum. So, we're going down from 100 beds to 20. That reduces some staff needs, certainly reduces some of the square footage and costs associated with operating a facility the size of Rushmore Hall."
Willert and Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said at the mayor's weekly news conference this move makes sense based on the costs and the forecasts for additional needs as the chronically homeless heal from COVID-19 symptoms.
"The emergency shelter has been one of the things the city and county have worked on together. This transition into the smaller shelter, I think really exemplifies the ability of Rapid City and Pennington County to work together," Allender said.
Willett said the level of service will remain the same but on a smaller scale for those who are needing help into the foreseeable future. The cost for providing the shelter operations is unknown at this point but will be paid for by Rapid City and Pennington County and donations through nonprofit groups, foundations and individuals.
