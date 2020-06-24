Rapid City COVID-19 shelter to move to smaller location

The Rushmore Hall shelter will close by July 6, and the services will transition to the 725 N. LaCrosse building with no lapse in operations, Willett said.

"The facility is more commensurate with the need we are seeing," he said. "That facility will be designed for a 20-bed maximum. So, we're going down from 100 beds to 20. That reduces some staff needs, certainly reduces some of the square footage and costs associated with operating a facility the size of Rushmore Hall."

Willert and Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said at the mayor's weekly news conference this move makes sense based on the costs and the forecasts for additional needs as the chronically homeless heal from COVID-19 symptoms.

"The emergency shelter has been one of the things the city and county have worked on together. This transition into the smaller shelter, I think really exemplifies the ability of Rapid City and Pennington County to work together," Allender said.

Willett said the level of service will remain the same but on a smaller scale for those who are needing help into the foreseeable future. The cost for providing the shelter operations is unknown at this point but will be paid for by Rapid City and Pennington County and donations through nonprofit groups, foundations and individuals.

