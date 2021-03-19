Rapid City COVID meals group will continue mutual aid post-pandemic

“Wotakuye is a word in our language which refers to our kinship system as the Oceti Sakowin,” the news release says. “Our relatedness continues to defines us as Lakota, Nakota and Dakota peoples, and we hope to demonstrate what being a good relative truly means today by using a mutual aid approach.”

The group will continue to take care of people who contract COVID-19 and those with lasting symptoms, Means said. It will also help people in need of basic necessities such as food, medicine and housing.

Even if people are recovered from the physical effects of COVID-19, they might still be struggling with the financial fallouts, Means said. Visiting the families showed her that many were struggling before the pandemic.

“Working people, they really have it bad here, the poor have it bad here," Means said.

Wotakuye Mutual Aid Society is working with Dakota Rural Action to set up community gardens and plans to provide food through foraging and hunting as well.

Food can be medicine, in terms of nutrition but also through the love put into it, Means said. She said volunteers were instructed to cook with good intentions and think about what they would want to eat, not the idea of what a poor person "deserves."

People interested in donating or volunteering with Wotakuye Mutual Aid Society can email the group at info@wotakuye.org, contact Means at 605-858-4917 or call Jean Roach at 605-415-3127. ​

