Rapid City COVID meals group will continue mutual aid post-pandemic

A grassroots group led by Lakota women is celebrating its success in delivering thousands of home-cooked meals to Rapid City families with COVID-19 while planning on continuing its mutual aid work in an eventually post-pandemic world.
Meals for Relatives allowed us "to be of service and help during that time of great uncertainty," said Natalie Stites Means, one of the group's founders. "We had a fair warning from the rest of country ... and knew our community was going to suffer greatly with infection and with the lack of support."
"The social services net here is ridiculously starved, it’s sparse, inconsistent and even harmful for our community at times in terms of how services are provided for the needy," she said.
Since it began on May 10, 2020, Meals for Relatives has delivered about 7,000 meals to 1,000 people isolating in 300 homes and hotel rooms in Rapid City, Rapid Valley and Box Elder, according to a news release. Volunteers once cooked and delivered 56 meals in one day, and it had a few days in a row where it cooked at least 45 meals, Means said.
She said there's a core group of 32 volunteers and dozens of others volunteering or donating when they can. Some people who received aid later became volunteers. While the group is led by Lakota women, it welcomes volunteers and provides services to people of all backgrounds.
Meals for Relatives bought, organized and delivered 283 custom-aid packages with items such as traditional medicine, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, diapers, toys, linens, books, thermometers, heating pads and pulse oximeters. Volunteers referred families to local nonprofits if they needed more help, and told them about COVID-related rent assistance programs.
The group delivered more than 16,000 cloth, disposable surgical and KN95 masks. It also helped at least a dozen households with post-COVID conditions, non-COVID medical emergencies and convalescents, and those in need of immediate food assistance.
Volunteers tracked this data on a spreadsheet it used to organize its cooking and delivery schedule, Means said.
The group worked every day from May 10, 2020 until March 10, 2021, the first time no one isolating due to COVID-19 reached out for help. The group began cooking again when a family reached out on Wednesday.
“We believe this decline in infection rates in our community is a good sign for health and healing in our urban Indian community in Rapid City, whom along with many South Dakotans have endured the tragic loss of lives within our families and community due to the pandemic,” the news release says.
South Dakota has seen 101,745 positive COVID-19 cases and 6,820 hospitalizations as of Wednesday morning, and 1,919 deaths according to Thursday data from the Department of Health.
Native Americans comprise about 9% of the state population, according to the most recent census data, but represent 12% of COVID-19 cases, 14% of deaths and 19% of hospitalizations.
All of the volunteers have friends and family members who contracted or died from the virus, and several volunteers became sick themselves, Means said.
More than a dozen local and national organizations and leaders, including The Black Hills Area Community Foundation, NDN Collective, Camp Mniluzahan and Creek Patrol, the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board and the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples supported Meals for Relatives with money, donated items or expertise.
The group was also supported by 445 individual donations. The donors included members of the Navajo Nation — which was greatly impacted by the virus — who provided masks. Karen Williams, a doctor for the Navajo Nation, provided volunteers with safety advice.
These donations “supported so much of our daily operations and ensured our flexible, customized and unique response to families requesting our aid,” the news release says “There are so many humble partners in this who need no recognition but deserve so much for their role in this effort.”
Meals for Relatives has decided to rename itself as the Wotakuye Mutual Aid Society and continue its work post-pandemic because it realized that Rapid City needs a mutual aid group providing direct resources to people, Means said.
“Wotakuye is a word in our language which refers to our kinship system as the Oceti Sakowin,” the news release says. “Our relatedness continues to defines us as Lakota, Nakota and Dakota peoples, and we hope to demonstrate what being a good relative truly means today by using a mutual aid approach.”
The group will continue to take care of people who contract COVID-19 and those with lasting symptoms, Means said. It will also help people in need of basic necessities such as food, medicine and housing.
Even if people are recovered from the physical effects of COVID-19, they might still be struggling with the financial fallouts, Means said. Visiting the families showed her that many were struggling before the pandemic.
“Working people, they really have it bad here, the poor have it bad here," Means said.
Wotakuye Mutual Aid Society is working with Dakota Rural Action to set up community gardens and plans to provide food through foraging and hunting as well.
Food can be medicine, in terms of nutrition but also through the love put into it, Means said. She said volunteers were instructed to cook with good intentions and think about what they would want to eat, not the idea of what a poor person "deserves."
People interested in donating or volunteering with Wotakuye Mutual Aid Society can email the group at info@wotakuye.org, contact Means at 605-858-4917 or call Jean Roach at 605-415-3127.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.