Public works officials believe that the opening of a large sinkhole in a north west Rapid City neighborhood was the result of natural causes.
"There was a void deep underground and it just gave way," said Public Works Director Dale Tech at a press conference held near the site of the pit on Friday.
Behind Tech, city crews were well into the process of backfilling the sinkhole, which was discovered a day earlier in front of a home on the 300 of Whitewood Avenue, with rock material in an effort to stabilize it. Tech said the work will continue into next week.
The sinkhole was first spotted by the occupant of the home it formed by who notified the police department. Crews from the city's Public Works Department along with police and fire crews were on the scene Thursday assessing the situation.
Tech and City Spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said the hole is still actively eroding beneath the surface and that it had grown in size since Thursday night. The most recent measurements provided by the Public Works Department indicate that it reaches a depth of 31 feet, and spans 24 feet from east to west and 29 feet from north to south.
You have free articles remaining.
FMG Engineering, Inc., is consulting the department in its effort to redress the hole. Once it packed and paved over, Tech said both his department and the firm believe a future collapse at the site is unlikely.
Tech said the cost of filling in the sinkhole has not yet been determined and will depend upon the amount of time and material the project takes to complete.
Traffic remains closed in the vicinity of the sinkhole, impacting the 300 block of Whitewood Street and the 2700 and 2800 blocks of West Omaha Street. Power, water and sewer services in the neighborhood have not been affected, and the Montana-Dakota Utilities Company has erected a temporary gas line to restore service to an Omaha Street duplex that was shut off Thursday as a precaution.
Traffic remains closed in the vicinity of the sinkhole, impacting the 300 block of Whitewood Street and the 2700 and 2800 blocks of West Omaha Street.