Rapid City Area Schools will start two hours late on Monday due to the forecasted wind chills.
The school district also canceled morning preschool, and no breakfast will be served.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning for Rapid City until 11 a.m. Monday, with an overnight low of minus 11 degrees and windchills of minus 13 and minus 23.
Also, the Custer School District will start two hours late on Monday as well, per an emailed press release Sunday from Superintendent Mark Naugle.