Helping those in need is now as easy as putting money in a Giving Meter.

Downtown Rapid City finished installing eight Giving Meters on Aug. 9 throughout the downtown district. The green meters are intended as an alternative to giving money to panhandlers, and donors can be assured their money will go directly to local charities.

The meters, which function much like parking meters, are installed in high-traffic areas of downtown and at Memorial Park. The meters accept donations 24 hours a day. The meters are labeled with signs explaining what they’re for, said Callie Meyer, executive director of Downtown Rapid City/Main Street Square.

Downtown Rapid City’s ambassadors, who greet visitors and answer questions people might have while they are downtown, are also helping spread the word about the new Giving Meters and how they will benefit the community, Meyer said.

Funds collected from the Giving Meters will be distributed through Black Hills Area Community Foundation to support a variety of programs and services that help individuals and families find and maintain housing. These programs and services include emergency shelter, housing assistance, job training and placement, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and life skills education.

“We will collect the funds and write a check to the Community Foundation, and depending on how much we’re able to get, they’ll either do gifting [to a local charity] or do a granting process so local charities can apply [to receive] funds,” Meyer said.

The Giving Meters were acquired through a grant Downtown Rapid City applied for from IPS, a meter company.

“We are excited to announce the installment of the Giving Meters throughout Downtown Rapid City. We feel that this is a step in the right direction to provide a convenient way for residents and visitors to make donations directly to local charities that serve issues in our community with compassion and efficiency,” said Matt Senftner, president and CEO of Downtown Rapid City.

Downtown Rapid City — formerly Destination Rapid City — manages Main Street Square and promotes safety and drives commerce to downtown businesses, Meyer said. Downtown Rapid City said Giving Meters were needed and wanted by organizations that work closely with housing insecurity issues in Rapid City.

"The Giving Meters are a much-needed resource for our community," said Amy Richie, administrator, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition. "They provide a convenient and easy way for people to donate to a worthy cause."

Meyer calls the Giving Meters a step toward positive change. Donating money to local charities instead of to panhandlers downtown is an effort to change the community response to the decades-long issue of panhandling.

If approached by panhandlers downtown, Meyer recommended not to perpetuate giving money directly to them.

“It does not go to the solution by giving directly to panhandlers. If we can change the community’s mindset and say you are doing more harm than good [giving to panhandlers], giving to local charities is going to have a much more powerful impact,” Meyer said.

"The Giving Meters are a great way for people to make a difference in the lives of people who are struggling with housing insecurity in Rapid City," said Laura Hamm, program manager, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.