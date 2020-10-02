Rapid City developer purchases Sitting Bull Crystal Caverns

Developer Pat Hall rode horses as a child on part of the 723 acres of the Sitting Bull Crystal Caverns land.
“To me it’s the prettiest piece of land in the Black Hills,” he said Friday. “I’ve known it for a long time and haven’t had a chance to sit down and think about the piece of ground.”
Hall, now 74 and a developer with Premier Properties, LLC, bought the land in early September for an undisclosed amount and is still trying to figure out what to do with it.
According to Realtor.com, the property was recently listed at $5.95 million, down from $8.5 million in September 2016.
Hall has developed the Carriage Hills subdivision in southwest Rapid City, Kirkwood Townhomes and student housing at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, which he did with Dream Design International developer Hani Shafi. His developments in south Rapid City led to the Fifth Street extension to Catron Boulevard, according to previous Journal reports.
The Sitting Bull Crystal Caverns closed in 2015, according to previous Journal reports. Peter Heffron ran the cave on behalf of the Duhamel family from 1999 to 2015. When he announced the closure, he said it could take years to find the right buyer and hoped an organization would preserve it and conduct further exploration.
Hall said he had not seen the cave until he was touring the property to purchase it.
“I’m sure it’ll be awfully expensive to keep it as is,” he said. “I’m open to suggestions, if readers have great ideas. Right now, I don’t have plans to open the cave because historically it’s very hard to make caves profitable from that standpoint.”
Hall said he’s been in the real estate business since he was 21, so he won’t rule out doing some development on the property. He said it would take a lot of engineering and studying before anything started.
He said he wants to keep the aesthetic beauty to the land as well as make it profitable, but he can’t afford to keep it as a farm or ranch forever.
State Sen. Helene Duhamel said the family decided to sell it since everyone is scattered across the country.
“I think with COVID, it exacerbated the need for some family members to sell the property and the cave,” she said. “I’m local and didn’t have enough ownership and couldn’t get enough family to stay in.”
Duhamel said the caverns and the land are a special place for her — her sister’s wedding rehearsal dinner was there, she and her children had tours in the cave growing up, they have had horses on the property and it’s been in the family since about the 1920s.
“I’m sad to see that ended,” she said.
Alex and Mamie Duhamel bought the property in the 1920s and began operating it as a tourist attraction in the 1930s. Only about a half-mile of the cave has been mapped, but it continues to grow with weather events. Duhamel said more passages were opened during the 1972 flood.
The cave is located at 13745 S. Highway 16 just past Bear Country on the way to Mount Rushmore. It's about 12 miles south of Rapid City.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.