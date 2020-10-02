Rapid City developer purchases Sitting Bull Crystal Caverns

Hall said he had not seen the cave until he was touring the property to purchase it.

“I’m sure it’ll be awfully expensive to keep it as is,” he said. “I’m open to suggestions, if readers have great ideas. Right now, I don’t have plans to open the cave because historically it’s very hard to make caves profitable from that standpoint.”

Hall said he’s been in the real estate business since he was 21, so he won’t rule out doing some development on the property. He said it would take a lot of engineering and studying before anything started.

He said he wants to keep the aesthetic beauty to the land as well as make it profitable, but he can’t afford to keep it as a farm or ranch forever.

State Sen. Helene Duhamel said the family decided to sell it since everyone is scattered across the country.

“I think with COVID, it exacerbated the need for some family members to sell the property and the cave,” she said. “I’m local and didn’t have enough ownership and couldn’t get enough family to stay in.”