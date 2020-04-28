Rapid City, Douglas schools plan graduation ceremonies, grading changes

The Rapid City and Douglas school districts are moving in parallel directions in how to grade students and honor this year's seniors.
Both districts are putting safeguards in place to avoid assigning failing grades to students who have had their education systems crashed by the coronavirus outbreak.
"The staff and administration at Douglas High School recognize that the online delivery system we've been thrust into this year is not an ideal nor equitable learning situation for all students," said Douglas High School Principal Bud Gasso. Because the schools had little warning that online learning would become the new normal, students who have less access to help at home or even the basic hardware and connectivity needed to complete classwork are at a significant disadvantage. Because of that, both districts are making strides to protect students.
In Douglas, students will receive the grade they earn in the fourth quarter if that grade is the same or higher than the third quarter. If a student's grade drops due to the new system, their third and fourth quarter grades will be averaged to create their fourth quarter grade.
"We know some students are having to work and others have to care for their siblings, so education is different for them than when we meet in class," Gasso said. "We want to give the benefit of the doubt there. But we also want to continue to reward those who are excelling in the new environment."
Rapid City Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon announced similar rules for students.
"The District will follow a 'no fail' approach for the 4th quarter only," Dr. Simon said in an email to patrons Tuesday. "The lowest grade recorded for any assignment, quiz, test, etc. will be 70 percent."
She also announced that no comprehensive finals will be administered for high school students. Middle school students will be passed for grades above 70 percent. Simon said no students will be retained due to attendance or grade reasons this year and that retentions will only be considered on a case-by-case basis for students in primary grades.
"While school will still be in session through May 28, 2020, the last day for teachers giving new assignments and covering new content will be Friday, May 15, 2020," Simon said. "Any final assignments should be given prior to or on this date. All student work is to be turned in by May 27th. Teachers will still be available to work with students during this time."
Both districts also had similar ideas on how to honor graduating seniors.
In Rapid City, a virtual graduation is being considered and dates are still being set. In Douglas, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in will host a slide show presentation on May 17. The idea is that the seniors can still be honored as attendees stay in their cars for appropriate social distancing.
Both districts also have tentatively set in-person commencement ceremonies in July. Rapid City High School and Stevens and Central high schools are all planning ceremonies at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
"We are still planning for an in-person graduation on July 24 for Rapid City High School and July 26 for CHS and SHS," Simon said. "I am hopeful that we can proceed with a more traditional commencement ceremony, but we all need to be aware that it may not be a possibility if the need for social distancing continues. I continue to be in close communication with Mayor Allender, Monument Health CEO Paulette Davidson, the State Department of Education, and my superintendent colleagues across the state and region to monitor the latest information and data."
Douglas is planning an outdoor ceremony on July 26. The ceremony is tentatively set for 2 p.m., however, board members left open the option of delaying the start until 7 p.m. in case the late July weather is too hot for a ceremony at Patriot Stadium.
