Rapid City, Douglas schools plan graduation ceremonies, grading changes

The Rapid City and Douglas school districts are moving in parallel directions in how to grade students and honor this year's seniors.

Both districts are putting safeguards in place to avoid assigning failing grades to students who have had their education systems crashed by the coronavirus outbreak.

"The staff and administration at Douglas High School recognize that the online delivery system we've been thrust into this year is not an ideal nor equitable learning situation for all students," said Douglas High School Principal Bud Gasso. Because the schools had little warning that online learning would become the new normal, students who have less access to help at home or even the basic hardware and connectivity needed to complete classwork are at a significant disadvantage. Because of that, both districts are making strides to protect students.

In Douglas, students will receive the grade they earn in the fourth quarter if that grade is the same or higher than the third quarter. If a student's grade drops due to the new system, their third and fourth quarter grades will be averaged to create their fourth quarter grade.