Rapid City DSS office moving to new location

The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving into a new building at 221 Mall Drive. It is a one-stop state services center that will house local offices of seven state agencies.

According to a news release, DSS will transition services to the new location in three phases over the next couple weeks. DSS said Economic Assistance staff begins serving customers at the new location starting Monday and Child Support Services will open Tuesday.

Child Protection Services and all other DSS programs will be in the new building Sept. 28.

“We are excited to serve our customers in this convenient new location,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The one-stop will allow customers to not only handle their DSS related business, but also other state agency related needs in one building.”

The news release said DSS staff will have the same phone numbers and can be reached Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 605.394.2525 or toll-free at 800.644.2914. DSS also continues to offer a variety of ways for people to access programs and services, including online, email, mail, and telephone.

Online applications, forms, responses to frequently asked questions and other information can be found on the department website at dss.sd.gov.

“We are always striving to provide the best possible service and hope customers find the new location comfortable and welcoming,” Gill said. “DSS believes in building stronger families, and this new building is a sign of our strong commitment to that goal well into the future.”

The one-stop building features an accommodating and open atmosphere. Groundbreaking occurred in March 2021 with construction completed last month. The project was led by Dream Design International in partnership with the state of South Dakota, JLG Architects, and Scull Construction.

In addition to DSS, the one-stop complex will house local offices for the Departments of Health, Revenue, Human Services, and Environment and Natural Resources. It will also be home to local offices for the Bureau of Information and Technology, and Bureau of Administration.