Rapid City economy beginning to rebound

Rapid City’s August economic indicators show the community’s economy is slowly starting to recover.
Elevate President and CEO Tom Johnson said we aren’t where we want to be, but attributes the robustness of the city’s economy to the fact that Gov. Kristi Noem didn’t really shut down the state during the pandemic and the local government didn’t lock down much either, to Rapid City's slow rebound.
“We’re isolated a little bit... I think that gives us an ecosystem where people continue to shop here,” Johnson said. “You combine all those factors and you see an economy that’s fairly resilient. We’re certainly not where we want to be on the hospitality and tourism side in terms of employment, but I think we’re getting there.”
According to the indicators, June’s employment for leisure and hospitality is up to 9,100 in June from May’s 6,800, but down 23.1% from last year.
Johnson said the federal unemployment rate for Rapid City in June is initially 7.4% compared to 10.9% in May.
This number comes following a record unemployment rate high in April in the pandemic when 13.8% of Rapid City residents were unemployed.
“That’s the highest it’s been in a long, long, long time in Rapid City,” Johnson said. “We looked at records and that’s a high number for Rapid City — we couldn’t find records until the Depression that go back that high.”
Johnson said he expects to see July’s numbers go down lower in the 6-7% range.
He said he’s spoken with large employers in the community who say they can’t find enough people to work now.
“The pandemic was definitely one of those odd surreal experiences in which it felt like every time you turned around someone was being furloughed or there was a possible layoff,” Johnson said. “Especially in the restaurant business, the ones that had to shut down for a little while, when they open back up they’re screaming for people and they can’t find the folks they’re looking for.”
He also said wages have continued to rise and doesn’t think it’s due to the pandemic and people losing jobs.
Although average weekly wages were down to $851 in June, it was up 18% from last year.
“We are happy to see the average income in Rapid City is continuing to rise from last year,” Johnson said. “Wages going up, that's never a bad thing.”
Economically, hotel occupancy, airport passengers and city gross sales have all increased from the previous month’s data. Hotel occupancy is up to 54% from 32.5% in May. There were 40,369 airplane passengers in July and Rapid City saw $687,911,522 in gross sales. That’s up from $543,154,356 in June and a 4.5% increase over last year.
“You’re starting to see an economy that’s recovering, I think, and will be on the other side of this hopefully by the end of the year, if not next year in the spring barring another unforeseen spike of a COVID related economic slowdown,” Johnson said.
He said it’s hard to tell how many businesses had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said some are likely to close.
Johnson said he thinks businesses are trying to hold their position through the CARES Act, PPP loans and an Emergency Bridge Loan. He said businesses are trying to keep their working capital in order to survive.
“It’s hard for some businesses, especially if you have fixed debt and you couldn’t get any referrals,” he said.
The primary sector — agriculture and energy — and manufacturing jobs all grew during the pandemic, Johnson said.
There was also a shift in spending from hospitality to groceries, which may account for the gross sales increase. However, that doesn’t necessarily help local businesses.
Johnson said the residential real estate market continues to grow. There were 410 active listings in July down from June’s 496. He also said the pandemic’s effect on commercial real estate has yet to be seen, although the vacancy rate increased to 9.2% in July.
“I think residential and commercial are two separate beasts right now on the real estate side,” he said. “It could be the vacancy rate goes much higher as we see businesses again possibly close. We’re going to continue to have to monitor that.”
When Karma Boutique opened back up in May after being closed for almost two months, manager Sasha Campbell says she did not know what to expect.
Even though Gov. Kristi Noem kept the state of South Dakota open for business, by the end of March business at Karma Boutique had slowed to the point that the store was forced to close. For the next two months, Campbell’s father, who owns the store, applied for government loans and let the staff go. And although Campbell had started to create an online store for the boutique, it was not selling merchandise by the time the pandemic hit.
“We still had to pay our rent. We weren’t making anything, and we still had to pay the bills,” Campbell said.
After Memorial Day, the store reopened, but Campbell was not sure if tourists would be visiting Rapid City this summer. However, their sales ended up being close to the number of sales last July and more than what she had expected. However, Campbell said she’s in a race against time to get the online store up and running in case the store shuts down again.
“I don’t think we’d be able to survive two shutdowns without still be able to sell,” Campbell said.
However, Campbell is hopeful since she has not seen a huge downturn in business.
Somer Kingsbury, owner of Who’s Toy House LLC, said her store has been able to keep up during the pandemic.
“You can only spend so much time with electronics, and people are looking for something else that can actually fill their cup,” Kingsbury said.
At Who’s Toy House, Kingsbury and the staff have also helped many parents and grandparents looking for fun ways to complete lesson plans as students complete school online.
“There’s a lot more customer service and a lot more staff hours that are involved in purchasing,” Kingsbury said, “so you’re working a lot harder to make the same amount of money.”
While Kingsbury finds her staff spending more time on each sale during the pandemic, she is grateful that the business has been able to keep running.
“Owning a business in 2020 is a risk, but owning a business any time is a risk,” Kingsbury said. “The pandemic is just kind of an extra layer of challenge, and you just have to find a way to make that work. Is it going to be our most profitable year? No.”
Going into the fourth quarter, Kingsbury is not sure what it is going to look like, but thinks there may continue to be a shortage of some toys and advises people to shop early and shop local.
Local restaurant operating partner Bob Fuchs says his restaurants Que Pasa Cantina, Firehouse Brewing Company and his Hill City locations have been 30 staff members short since June. Que Pasa ended up having to close one day due to not having enough staff. Plus, Fuchs’ company has been unable to open the new restaurant Wobbly Bobby because they have not been able to staff it. However, Fuchs believes one of the biggest differences is not having as many of the J-1 visa international students in the area.
“We’re already gearing up for next year to hire 20 [international students] full time,” Fuchs said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.