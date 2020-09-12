Rapid City economy beginning to rebound

“I think residential and commercial are two separate beasts right now on the real estate side,” he said. “It could be the vacancy rate goes much higher as we see businesses again possibly close. We’re going to continue to have to monitor that.”

When Karma Boutique opened back up in May after being closed for almost two months, manager Sasha Campbell says she did not know what to expect.

Even though Gov. Kristi Noem kept the state of South Dakota open for business, by the end of March business at Karma Boutique had slowed to the point that the store was forced to close. For the next two months, Campbell’s father, who owns the store, applied for government loans and let the staff go. And although Campbell had started to create an online store for the boutique, it was not selling merchandise by the time the pandemic hit.

“We still had to pay our rent. We weren’t making anything, and we still had to pay the bills,” Campbell said.