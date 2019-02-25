featured
Rapid City elementary school principal charged with aggravated assault
The principal of Meadowbrook Elementary School in Rapid City was arrested Monday after being accused of displaying a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a press release from the police department.
Daniel Janklow, a 49-year-old from Rapid City, was booked into the Pennington County Jail on an aggravated assault charge. The incident allegedly occurred Feb. 16 at a home on the 1100 block of Hyland Drive. No was was injured.
The alleged incident did not involve any students but due to Janklow's position, the police department worked with Rapid City Area School officials to ensure safety for the school community during the investigation.
“We are grateful for our working relationship with the Rapid City Area School District as collaboration is crucial during active investigations,” Police Chief Karl Jegeris said in the press release. “Safety for the community is a shared goal of both the Rapid City Police Department and the school district, and we are glad the investigation resulted in a peaceful resolution.”