Rapid City employee accidentally hits person lying on bike path with pickup

A Rapid City employee driving a pickup hit a person who was lying down on the bike path on Monday morning.

The person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to a news release from the city.

A Parks and Recreation employee was driving the city truck east along the bike path while conducting park maintenance when the accident happened around 10 a.m., the release says. The driver immediately called 911 after hitting a pedestrian in the tunnel area beneath the Fifth Street bridge

The employee was driving slowly and later tested negative for drugs and alcohol, according to the release. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing while lying across the path under the bridge.

"City employees approach these areas with caution due to the lighting challenges caused by large contrast in lighting at particular times of the day," the release says.

City officials are working with the police department to investigate the incident and "offers its collective sympathies for the individual."

