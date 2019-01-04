Rapid City's combined total building permit valuation for 2018 was more than $313 million, the third consecutive year the City has topped $300 million.
The city issued 3,706 permits with a total permit valuation of $313,445,767, which included 39 permits with a valuation of more than $1 million each. The 2018 valuation total is second only to the 2016 combined permit valuation of $320,054,359 and surpasses the 2017 total of $302,570,950.
In December, the city recorded 167 permits with a total valuation of $6,090,778. Top items for the month included a single family dwelling with attached garage at 3020 Clementine Court ($440,303); a duplex with attached garage at 1736 Harmony Heights Lane ($405,827); a single family dwelling with attached garage at 4400 Targhee Drive ($343,045); and McDonalds Corporation for facility alterations at 804 E. North Street ($326,051).