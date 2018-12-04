Try 1 month for 99¢
011418-nws-building 001.JPG
Construction workers work on Regional Health’s Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute on Catron Boulevard. 

 Journal file

For the third consecutive year, Rapid City has issued building permits with a total valuation of more than $300 million.

According to the city, it has issued 3,539 building permits with a total valuation of $307,354,989 through November when $9.6 million in permits were issued.

Top-valued permits in November were: Black Hills Surgery Center for commercial expansion at 216 Anamaria Drive, $1.6 million; Rapid City Regional Hospital for its Same Day Surgery facility at 651 Cathedral Drive,$1.4 million; a single family dwelling at 6003 Cloud Peak Drive, ($541,532, and Hay Land LLC for the Fleet Farm grading permit at 1001 E. Mall Drive ,$500,000.

