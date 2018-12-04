For the third consecutive year, Rapid City has issued building permits with a total valuation of more than $300 million.
According to the city, it has issued 3,539 building permits with a total valuation of $307,354,989 through November when $9.6 million in permits were issued.
Top-valued permits in November were: Black Hills Surgery Center for commercial expansion at 216 Anamaria Drive, $1.6 million; Rapid City Regional Hospital for its Same Day Surgery facility at 651 Cathedral Drive,$1.4 million; a single family dwelling at 6003 Cloud Peak Drive, ($541,532, and Hay Land LLC for the Fleet Farm grading permit at 1001 E. Mall Drive ,$500,000.