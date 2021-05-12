Rapid City expects another $13 million in COVID-19 relief funds from federal government

Rapid City could receive $13 million from the federal government to be distributed to organizations hurt by the pandemic.
Finance Director Pauline Sumption told the City Council at its Wednesday working session that the city could receive the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
The act was enacted on March 11 to provide relief to address the impact of COVID-19 to state, local, territorial and tribal governments.
“We will receive that directly from the Treasury as we are an entitlement community through the CDBG program,” Sumption said.
Allocations are based on population and census information.
Sumption said some of the money could be go to organizations that lost revenue in 2020, which could include the civic center or the city's ambulance fund.
She said it could also be used on water and sewer infrastructure and broadband. The city would receive half in 2021 and the other half in 2022. It would have to be spent by 2024.
Sumption asked the council to authorize the mayor and finance director to apply and accept the award.
The city received $17.5 million from the state's $200 million Local Government COVID Recovery Fund in 2020. Council members heard proposals from eight department directors Monday for what to do with $20 million in surplus funds. About $17 million of the $20 million was created by the state reimbursing the city for COVID grant-funded expenditures.
The council also saw a letter from Mayor Steve Allender proposing the next Vision Fund process, which could start with Citizen Vision Committee appointments at the May 17 city council meeting.
Proposals would then be accepted between May 24 and July 23 with committee working sessions July 26 through Sept. 30. Vision Project Hearings would be in October with more committee working sessions in October and November. Recommendations would be made to the council in November.
In Allender’s letter, he recommended the following applicants: Jim Keck, William Spindle, Beth Keeney, Marta Olson-Rangitsch, Kevin Crosby, James Haar, Kim Morsching, Christine Stephenson, W. Kevin Maher as chairman, Jennifer Rive and Al Rodriguez as non-voting alternates, and two youth city council liaisons.
Allender also recommended a three-year project period rather than a five-year period.
“When I came to work here as mayor, I discovered that that left the city somewhat vulnerable to price increases over that five-year period,” he said.
The time period is up to the city council to decide, along with the non-member committee.
The Vision Fund started in the early ‘70s when it was created to fund the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. It has since aided projects like the West and South Community Gyms, the Journey Museum, Skyline Wilderness Park and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter outdoor pool.
Applicants for the reimbursement funds will have to show financial ability to fund their project up front. The Vision Funds would not be used for projects that create financial liability for the city, and projects would have to be complementary to and align with the city’s comprehensive plan. If real estate property needs to be acquired, it will be owned in full or part by the city.
“It’s insurance for the taxpayer to get their money back in some form if there’s a failed project out there,” Allender said.
During the working session, the council also heard an ordinance that would prohibit the use of certain motor vehicles in the central business district, which is described as between Columbus and Omaha streets and East and West boulevards.
The ordinance comes after a bill was signed into law during the 2021 state legislative session regarding motorized foot scooters, which goes into effect July 1. The city ordinance will continue to ban all motor vehicles on sidewalks, which would be consistent with other ordinances banning bicycles and skateboards from sidewalks in the district.
The exceptions for motor vehicles include those being used by those with disabilities, law enforcement officers and parking enforcement officers. The ordinance also wouldn’t impact the use of scooters on sidewalks outside the new district.
Council members asked staff to revise the ordinance to change the boundaries to reduce the prohibited footprint.
The council also heard a request from the fire department to purchase an ambulance with funding through the city fire department Wildland Fire Fund, and a request from the police department to apply for and accept the 2022 South Dakota Department of Public Safety Highway Safety Grant. The grant requires the city to match 20% of funding. The grant would be used to add two full-time officers to focus on traffic and DUI enforcement for one year.
Public Works requested to submit and accept money from a Transit Grant for funding assistance to replace 37 Rapid Transit System two-way radios that operate off of the state’s P25 Radio Network Operating System. The total cost is $103,205 with federal share at $82,564 and local share at $20,641.
The council will vote on the items at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
