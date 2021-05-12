Rapid City expects another $13 million in COVID-19 relief funds from federal government

In Allender’s letter, he recommended the following applicants: Jim Keck, William Spindle, Beth Keeney, Marta Olson-Rangitsch, Kevin Crosby, James Haar, Kim Morsching, Christine Stephenson, W. Kevin Maher as chairman, Jennifer Rive and Al Rodriguez as non-voting alternates, and two youth city council liaisons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allender also recommended a three-year project period rather than a five-year period.

“When I came to work here as mayor, I discovered that that left the city somewhat vulnerable to price increases over that five-year period,” he said.

The time period is up to the city council to decide, along with the non-member committee.

The Vision Fund started in the early ‘70s when it was created to fund the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. It has since aided projects like the West and South Community Gyms, the Journey Museum, Skyline Wilderness Park and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter outdoor pool.