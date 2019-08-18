The first adoption, the one that began a journey toward recognition by Sen. Mike Rounds, was Libby’s idea.
The eldest and most pious Catholic daughter of Sean and Caresa O’Connor confronted her mother in the kitchen at 6 a.m. on a school day: "I need to talk to you."
“OK, talk,” Caresa said.
"No. In private," came the response.
Inside a bedroom, the stoic girl sobbed. Repetitive dreams had grown stronger for two years until finally she knew they weren’t dreams at all.
“I’m sitting and talking with God,” Caresa heard. “He has another child for you, and you need to go find it.”
The burden was too heavy for her, Libby told her mother. “You need to carry it and pray about it.”
Caresa’s jaw dropped.
Adoption had been mentioned before in the household — something to consider once the money arrives, the way other families long for a Barcelona vacation.
Eleven years had passed since Caresa’s heartbreaking miscarriage had limited the family to three children. It was around the same time they had moved to Rapid City from Huron. Caresa suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, or “morning sickness times eight.”
“She actually loses weight during pregnancy,” Sean said.
They had wanted more children, but Sean took steps to prevent it after Caresa got so sick. Instead, they opened their comfortable home overlooking southeast Rapid City to the neighborhood children.
Sean works for the family business, O’Connor Co., selling heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment. Caresa has been a stay-at-home mom since Sean swept the former Miss South Dakota, then a single mother working as a teacher, off her feet — her words.
A lawyer friend put them in touch with a Sioux Falls firm specializing in private adoptions. John and Beth Hughes informed them they could have a fourth child within one to five years.
We’ve got time, Sean thought.
“Caresa went into task-management mode,” he said. They needed to complete their adoptive family profile and now.
Sean was in a movie theater three weeks later when Caresa’s text sent him outside — there was an unexpected opportunity, a baby girl born in Wichita, Kansas. They had 15 minutes to decide if they were in or out.
Sure, he said. They were in the running. They weren’t committed. So far they had decided to take a child of any race but hadn’t discussed much else.
Caresa shook as she joined an after-hockey-season lunch party at Buffalo Wild Wings the next afternoon.
“She chose us,” she said.
“Who chose what for us?” asked Sean.
They stuffed backpacks for the Kansas trip following an afternoon call with lawyers and social workers. Caresa ran to Target to buy a crib.
The baby girl, born premature and weighing less than 5 pounds, was 3 days old. Sean and Caresa hung out with the baby’s mother as doctors decided whether the tiny girl could leave the hospital.
Panged with guilt and bawling, they hurried downstairs that night with the future Winter “Winnie” O’Connor so the birth mother wouldn’t catch them in the parking lot and suffer further. Surrendering her baby was the right thing, but it was gut-wrenching.
Winnie was part of their home for less than a full year when Sean realized he didn’t want Winnie to feel like an island in their family.
The second adoption took a year. The couple was in the running a few times, learning about the frustrations that often accompany the process.
For Robert John “R.J.,” a combination of grandfathers’ names, Sean and Caresa also made a few trips to St. Louis due to false alarms. They were present at the birth and again spoke with the birth mother.
Two years later, a childhood friend of Sean’s, who had earlier spoken with him before adopting a child from China, said he needed to nominate someone for the Angels in Adoption award, and he couldn’t think of a more perfect family.
Sean said he spent 10 minutes arguing why other families would be more deserving until the guy finally told him to “shut up.”
They’re humbled and honored that Sen. Rounds chose to endorse the nomination. For the celebratory trip to Washington, D.C., they plan to take the entire family, Libby, in college, Maggie, a high school senior, and Finn, a high school sophomore — collectively known as “the bigs” — as well as “the littles.”
The award humbles them, Sean said. It has allowed them to share their story with others considering adoption.
Sean said he has never heard a bad story from an adopted child, “As long as they realize the birth family sacrificed to give them a better life. There’s no gift better than that.”
Caresa said that getting to know four birth mothers has changed her outlook on adoption.
“I see adoption now as helping a woman. We’re there to serve the purpose God put us in their lives for.”
People tell them they have done this great thing for the children. Others may do that, Sean said, but it wasn’t about that for them.
They struggle with being nominated, he said.
“We had a feeling that we wanted to continue to grow our family.”
The Angels in Adoption award is presented annually by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, which advocates on behalf of the tens of thousands of orphans and foster children in the United States and millions of orphans around the world. Each year, members of Congress are invited to nominate a family or organization from their district.