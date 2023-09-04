One person died early Sunday morning following a crash in north Rapid City.

Just before 12:30 Sunday morning, a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound on Haines Avenue at a high rate of speed with its headlights off when it struck a Rapid City Police vehicle attempting to make a left turn.

The 26-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen Jetta sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Health Rapid City. The 27-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

The 25-year-old male driver of the RCPD Dodge Durango patrol car sustained minor injuries.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.