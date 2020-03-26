Rapid City federal building temporarily closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

The Rapid City federal building and courts are closed today and Friday for cleaning after someone in the building may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

People who work in the Andrew W. Bogue Federal Building were alerted Wednesday evening that out of an "abundance of caution" the building won't re-open until Monday due to the possible exposure, said Matt Thelen, head clerk for the federal courts in South Dakota.

Thelen said he doesn't know who may have been exposed to the virus.

The federal building houses courtrooms, an IRS office, and offices for U.S. judges, marshals, attorneys and court services staff.

The Journal is waiting to hear back from the General Services Administration (GSA) — the federal agency that owns the building — to learn more about the possible exposure and how the building will be cleaned.