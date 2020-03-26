Rapid City federal building temporarily closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

The Rapid City federal building and courts are closed today and Friday for cleaning after someone in the building may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
People who work in the Andrew W. Bogue Federal Building were alerted Wednesday evening that out of an "abundance of caution" the building won't re-open until Monday due to the possible exposure, said Matt Thelen, head clerk for the federal courts in South Dakota.
Thelen said he doesn't know who may have been exposed to the virus.
The federal building houses courtrooms, an IRS office, and offices for U.S. judges, marshals, attorneys and court services staff.
The Journal is waiting to hear back from the General Services Administration (GSA) — the federal agency that owns the building — to learn more about the possible exposure and how the building will be cleaned.
Federal Courts in South Dakota have taken steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Roberto Lange, chief judge of the U.S. District Court in South Dakota, limited who can enter courthouses on March 13 and delayed all trials and grand juries on March 17. The court can’t safely call jurors since public health experts say avoiding crowds is the best way to avoid spreading COVID-19, Lange wrote.
Non-jury proceedings, such as hearings and trials before a judge, can proceed but individual judges can decide to delay events on a case-by-case basis, Lange ordered. Judges are also encouraged to hold hearings by telephone or video.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.