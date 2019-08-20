Rapid City administrators are warning that unlicensed roofing contractors have been active in the area.
The city Building Services Division issued an advisory on Monday after it received reports from several local home-improvement businesses that claim to have seen signs of hastily completed roofing jobs in town. City officials said that the individuals or groups responsible may have been looking to take advantage of homeowners whose property was recently damaged by hail.
"Because of the calls we had last week, a couple of the contractors that we talked to said that we needed to do a news announcement," Building Services manager Brad Solon said Tuesday.
"I think they're right," he continued. "People don't know what's going to happen to them."
Solon said homeowners need to confirm that their contractors have obtained a building permit and are licensed with the city. Unlicensed contractors can be difficult to locate and cite, he said, as many travel from town to town.
Solon said to be skeptical of anyone who asks for money upfront or quotes a suspiciously low price for their work. He also said to ask for references.
In most cases, Solon said that botched repairs and renovations result from negligence. He said, for example, that homeowners often do not know what kind of work requires building permits, such as roofing. Permit holders often do not realize they can request multiple inspections of their contractor's work, he said.
Permits applications can be obtained from the city's website or in person at the City Administration Center. Fees for roofing permits range from $40 to $200, Solon said, depending on the size and scope of the work.
Solon also urged homeowners to contact their insurers before making or paying for any repairs to see what they will and will not cover. Refurbished roofs have to be brought up to building code, for example, and Solon said that not all home insurers cover code upgrades.
Solon said that it's important to thoroughly vet a contractor because the city has little recourse to hold fraudulent and negligent ones accountable. Homeowners are not guaranteed to recover what they are owed even by suing in small claims court, he said.
The Rapid City Building Services Division can be contacted at 394-4120.