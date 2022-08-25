Rapid City finance director to retire in September

After 15 years of service with Rapid City, Finance Director Pauline Sumption announced her retirement Thursday.

Sumption has spent 23 years with municipal governments. She will officially retire Sept. 22 and shift to a chief financial officer role with Dream Design International.

“After 23 years in municipal government, it’s time for me to ‘live in the uncomfortable’ as I call it, so that I can grow both personally and professionally,” said Sumption. “It’s been a pleasure and I have made some lifelong friends through the work I’ve done here and the time I’ve spent here."

Sumption said working with the city is a way to give back to the community and plans to continue to do so with Dream Design. She said the company is "heavily interested in the growth of the community and area through the development of numerous projects."

Sumption grew up in Yankton and graduated at Northern State University in Aberdeen. She began her financial municipal career in Sturgis in 1999. She said she originally received a rejection letter from then-Mayor Cliff Linn.

"Then he called about a week or so later wanting to reconsider and then he hired me," she said in a news release.

She was later hired by Rapid City Mayor Jim Shaw in 2007 as deputy finance director. Sumption was named the finance director in 2010 during the Alan Hanks, Sam Kooiker and Steve Allender administrations.

She has seen numerous changes in her career, including 12 department budgets which was two more than when she started in 2007. Sumption said she has witnessed a number of technological advances and government efficiencies which "ironically has reduced the amount of in-person interface with the public" because of making more payment and inquiry options available.

Allender said Sumption has impressively addressed the challenges that come with being a chief financial officer for Rapid City.

"She has approached every day of her service to our community and its citizens with dedication, commitment and the highest degree of professionalism — maintaining a critical eye to the city’s finances, budget and overall financial well-being," he said.

Sumption was named the Finance Officer of the Year for South Dakota by the South Dakota Government Finance Officers Associations in June. She is a past president of the South Dakota Municipal League Board of Directors, the South Dakota Governmental Finance Officers' Association and the regional Black Hills Area Finance Officers Group.

Allender said the city could include an interim finance director while trying to fill the position. Those who are interested in the position can visit the city's website at rcgov.org or contact the Human Resources Department at human.resources@rcgov.org.