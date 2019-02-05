With temperatures hovering around zero degrees, Rapid City Fire crews were busy fighting a large structure fire on the 500 block of City Springs Lane Tuesday morning.
Dispatch received a smoke report just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Rapid City Fire Department public information officer Jim Bussell.
He said the first dispatched crew initially thought the smoke call was for a controlled burn that was taking place in area, but early in the response they noticed two distinct smoke columns and upgraded the situation.
"On their way out, they knew right away it was in a residential area," Bussell said.
On scene, fire crews saw heavy flames coming from the garage of a two-story home and firefighters went to work attacking the blaze. Bussell said forward progress of the fire was stopped after 20 minutes and crews stayed on scene for roughly 3 hours.
Though the residential part of the home received moderate smoke damage, Bussell said the house will be livable again.
He credited a closed garage door and quick action by fire crews for helping save the house.
"The garage is gutted but I got a chance to walk through the house with homeowners, and it's really impressive how that door helped stop the forward progress," Bussell said.
Fighting fire in freezing temperatures makes things more difficult according to Bussell.
"It's problematic at best," he said.
Slips, trips and falls for firefighters are the biggest danger, as ice forms on the ground when more water is sprayed on the burning structure. Ice forming to the structure can add stress and building collapse could be a risk as well. Though that didn't happen in this case.
An extra crew was brought in at Tuesday's fire to help rotate firefighters more quickly so they didn't get too cold while working.
Bussell said there were no injuries at this fire and the cause is believed to be accidental but it is under investigation.