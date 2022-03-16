 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City Fire Department bids farewell to Cisco the rescue dog

The Rapid City Fire Department lost one of its own recently.

“He handed me his retirement letter, signed with a paw print, on May 18, 2021,” Jeremy Gibbons said Tuesday in an email to the Journal. “He became too sick to work.”

Gibbons, a firefighter, was referring to Cisco, a rescue dog that passed away on March 4. He arrived in 2014 in South Dakota with the help of a Homeland Security Grant and then found a home in Rapid City.

Gibbons said Cisco had participated in numerous searches in the nation and the state, including looking for survivors of a building collapse in Sioux Falls and the initial search for Serenity Dennard, who went missing in 2018 from a Children's Home Society facility near Rockerville in the Black Hills. He was especially proficient at doing rubble searches, his handler said.

Gibbons, who worked as Cisco's handler for eight years, also said the rescue dog's breed did present certain challenges initially.

“I had never heard of a Belgian Malinois before getting Cisco. In fact, I had to go look it up and learn about the breed before he arrived in Rapid City,” he said. “He was way faster than any other dog breed that I had been around. It took me a while to adjust to that.”

Cisco suffered injuries and illnesses over the years while working for the fire department, including lacerations to a cornea, two types of tick-borne disease, and the loss of a few toenails. In the end, it was two chronic conditions that took his life.

Gibbons said he worked with Cisco for eight years and he along with his family were with what had become the family pet at the end.

“The last year of his life while he was sick, my family and I adopted him and he became a house dog at that time,” he said. “When he became sick, he spent a lot of time watching me do yard work. He was a part of my family, even more so when he retired.”

Gibbons said his journey with Cisco was rewarding and had a big impact on his career as a firefighter.

“I had a dog, a dog I didn’t know or understand and he didn’t know or understand me,” Gibbons said. “To see our bond develop to where we ended, I trusted him and he trusted me. He did everything I ever asked of him. He was a good boy. It is hard to believe that I started this project just gathering some initial information. Cisco changed my career at the fire department.”

