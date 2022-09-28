Rapid City Fire Department could receive $2.3 million for wildfire prevention

The Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee approved authorization for the Rapid City Fire Department to apply for, and accept if awarded, a federal grant Wednesday afternoon.

RCFD Lt. Eric O'Connor said the $2,316,439.68 grant, with a required 25% match from the city, is part of the Community Wildfire Defense Grant, a five-year grant that aims to assist at-risk local communities with planning for and mitigating risk created by wildfire.

The fire department's Wildfire Mitigation Program would use the funds to bolster the ongoing fuel treatments, including mechanical thinning of coniferous vegetation, and development of a prescribed fire program to reduce the threat of wildfire within the city's wildland and urban interface areas.

O'Connor, who is with the department's program, and Division Chief Chip Premus presented the grant to the committee. O'Connor said the city is at an 87% greater risk for wildfires than the rest of the nation with the surrounding areas between 90-95%.

O'Connor said some of the contributing factors include the March 29, 2021 Schroeder Fire, which saw 2,224 acres burned and $1,782,779.64 in suppression costs, and the Oct. 4, 2021 Auburn Fire, which saw 968 acres burned and had $2,103,577.36 in suppression costs.

To date, the department has treated over 400 acres with fuel treatment.

O'Connor said the proposal is a five-year agreement for a lead crew member, six seasonal employees, chainsaws and hand tools, a towable chipper, chip/dump truck, caterpillar track loader with attachments, UTV/all-terrain vehicle, a crew truck and associated equipment trailers.

He said target areas include Cabot Hill through the Auburn Hills, Star Village, the Skyline Wilderness area and Hanson Larsen Memorial Park. O'Connor said the goal is to treat 100-150 acres annually.

However, the city would match about 37% or $866,225.75. Fire Chief Jason Culberson said the amount would be a buffer to show it can, without a doubt, match the necessary amount.

During the meeting, the committee also approved authorization to sign a grant with the South Dakota Department of Health for the Community Health Worker Grant up to $50,000. Culberson said this would be the second year for the grant, which is used to train the department's mobile medics and purchase some equipment.

The committee also approved moving the Opportunity Capture Fund Vision Fund allocation from 2024 to 2022. Earlier this year, the Rapid City Council voted to allocated $1,021,000 to the fund in 2024.

According to a memo from outgoing Finance Director Pauline Sumption, the fund has extremely limited available cash after the council approved a recommendation of $300,000 to Phase Technologies.

All three items will appear on the Rapid City Council consent agenda Oct. 3.