Rapid City Fire Department extinguishes flames at Pacific Steel and Recycling

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Lt. Jim Bussell, public information officer for the department, said the fire burned hot and fast. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes and had water on the fire within 10 minutes.

Bussell said the wind made putting out the flames on a pile of scrap metal more difficult. He said it was a decent-sized fire with a lot of spread potential.

“It makes it more difficult for us to put water on the fire because it blows our streams and stuff around, particularly the stream we apply from the air,” he said.

The scrap metal included tin, household scrap metal and parts of vehicles.

Bussell said forward progress of the fire was stopped within 30 minutes of the call and the fire was knocked down by about 2 p.m. Crews worked on overhauling, which means moving parts of the burning pile around to get access to hotspots.

Stations one, four and six responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

