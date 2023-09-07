The Rapid City Fire Department has launched a new program. The Cadet Program was created for young adults 15 and older who are in their Junior or Senior academic year.

The goal is to give this next generation a look into a career at the Rapid City Fire Department. They’ll get hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to the critical work firefighter/medics perform on a daily basis.

Black Hills Badges For Hope made a $4,500 donation to the Cadet Program. $1,000 of that money was recently given to them from the Wayne Mooney Memorial. Mooney retired from the Rapid City Fire Department in 1999 and recently passed away.

Given that the Cadet Program is designed to help build the department, Black Hills Badges For Hope staff felt that the $1,000 donation from the Mooney Memorial was best suited to go to the Cadet Program.

Applications to apply to the Cadet Program are now available at rcgov.org by clicking on Fire Department, then Cadet Program. Anyone can donate to the program by writing a check to The Rapid City Fire Department/BHACF and mail it to Rapid City Fire Department Station 1 at 10 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota, 57701.