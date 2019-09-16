Rapid City firefighters arrived at a structure fire Sunday evening to find a mobile home and two vehicles on fire. The blaze was threatening neighboring homes, but firefighters were able to stop the fire and prevent any injuries.
Multiple people reported a fire at 1515 East St. Patrick Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department. Because the blaze was threatening nearby homes, firefighters worked with Rapid City police officers to evacuate residents as other firefighters fought the fire.
Firefighters searched the home several times after neighbors gave conflicting statements on whether the residents were inside. But they weren't found in the home so the fire department asked the police department and hospital to help find them. The residents were eventually found around 9:15 p.m. The news release does not say where they were located.
Evacuated neighbors were allowed to return to their homes around 8:30 p.m. while firefighters worked until 10 p.m. to extinguish hot spots. The fire department is investigating the cause of the blaze.