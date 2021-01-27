Rapid City Fire Departments saw increase in calls in 2020

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 19,517 calls for service in 2020, 4% more than in 2019.
Public information officer Tessa Jaeger said the department handled the increase the best they could and always prepare for a rise in calls each year.
“These numbers indicate that we will continue our trend of increase in calls just like we have the last decade,” Jaeger said in an email to the Journal. “It’s hard to forecast what 2021 will bring, but we do know our community is growing and we are ready to handle the calls we get.”
The department saw three deaths in 2020. One was on June 16 at a home electrical fire in the 800 block of North Maple, one on Aug. 11 when a male poured gasoline on himself and threatened to start a fire in a police standoff at the 700 block of Wambli Drive, and a man who died near Rapid Creek on Oct. 10 in a grass fire.
There were also eight people injured in seven fires, three had moderate to life-threatening injuries and two had minor injuries.
There was also a 14% increase in patient care reports for 2020, which was about 18,230. Evaluated patients increased by 2%, patients transported was down 3%, standby patients increased by 71% and canceled patients increased by 72%.
Jaeger said the increase of the standby and canceled patients came from the Mobile Medic.
“Since 2019 we have doubled our staff and increased the work days to seven days a week at 20 hours a day ... to help mitigate COVID-19 in our community,” she said.
The department responded to an average of 50 calls per day. There were 11,826 calls for a medical-only response, 2,868 for the mobile medic, 1,337 for fires and potential fires, 1,274 good intent calls, 1,221 service calls including the airport, 951 calls for other incidents including rescue and 40 calls for aid given to other departments.
Jaeger said fire and potential fire calls increased from 2019 to 2020. She said there were 1,309 fires and potential fires in 2020.
“This number fluctuates each year and weather can play a huge role in that,” she said.
Jaeger said there was an initial dip in calls in March during the beginning of the pandemic when people were staying indoors.
“Those numbers quickly increased as people became more comfortable calling for medical help,” she said. “We took proactive measures to ensure the safety of our employees and our community. That included wearing masks at every call and increased decontamination of personal equipment and vehicles before and after calls.”
