Rapid City Fire Departments saw increase in calls in 2020

The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 19,517 calls for service in 2020, 4% more than in 2019.

Public information officer Tessa Jaeger said the department handled the increase the best they could and always prepare for a rise in calls each year.

“These numbers indicate that we will continue our trend of increase in calls just like we have the last decade,” Jaeger said in an email to the Journal. “It’s hard to forecast what 2021 will bring, but we do know our community is growing and we are ready to handle the calls we get.”

The department saw three deaths in 2020. One was on June 16 at a home electrical fire in the 800 block of North Maple, one on Aug. 11 when a male poured gasoline on himself and threatened to start a fire in a police standoff at the 700 block of Wambli Drive, and a man who died near Rapid Creek on Oct. 10 in a grass fire.

There were also eight people injured in seven fires, three had moderate to life-threatening injuries and two had minor injuries.