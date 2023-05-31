Rapid City Fire crews evacuated portions of the 1400 block of Racine Street Wednesday after Montana-Dakota Utilities discovered a large gas leak in the area.
"Crews are on scene at the 1400 block of Racine Street for an ongoing incident," Rapid City Fire wrote on their Facebook page at around 10:30 a.m. "RCFD was dispatched for a gas leak after MDU noticed high gas levels in a vacant home even after the meter was turned off. Homes were evacuated in the 100-foot area on both sides of the street. As of now, crews are waiting for power to be shut off. We ask the public to please avoid the area."
As of noon the evacuation had been lifted, the department said in a Facebook update.
"The gas has been ventilated from the home and evacuations have been lifted," RCFD wrote.
No other information was immediately available.