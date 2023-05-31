"Crews are on scene at the 1400 block of Racine Street for an ongoing incident," Rapid City Fire wrote on their Facebook page at around 10:30 a.m. "RCFD was dispatched for a gas leak after MDU noticed high gas levels in a vacant home even after the meter was turned off. Homes were evacuated in the 100-foot area on both sides of the street. As of now, crews are waiting for power to be shut off. We ask the public to please avoid the area."