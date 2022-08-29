Rapid City Fire hazmat responds to semi-truck crash

Rapid City Fire Department's Hazmat Team is working with local resources near Reva on a Monday crash involving flammable liquid.

RCFD announced via Twitter Monday afternoon the crash occurred two miles south of Reva. The team completed a damage assessment and is working with local resources to develop a plan to safely offload the product.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the Department of Public Safety, said a 2016 Volvo semi-truck and tanker carrying 36,000 pounds of a diesel fuel and alcohol mix was heading north on South Dakota Highway 79.

Mangan said at mile marker 197, 2.2 miles south of Reva, the right side tire dropped off of the east side of the road and the truck went into the east ditch where it tipped and landed on its right side.

Highway 79 was shut down at the state Highway 20 and state Highway 168 to the north and south of the crash.

The 60-year-old male driver was transported to a Hettinger, North Dakota, hospital with minor injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash.