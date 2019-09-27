A Rapid City apartment fire was extinguished early Friday morning thanks to the building's sprinkler system and the firefighters who responded. No one was injured.
As medics arrived to treat a patient around 1 a.m. at 906 Explorer St., they began to smell smoke and heard the fire alarm go off, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department. They called for firefighters once they saw smoke and flames inside a second-floor apartment while continuing to care for the patient as police officers began evacuating the building.
Once firefighters arrived they helped put out the bedroom fire that was already being "held in check" by the sprinkler system. Firefighters stayed until 4 a.m. to put out the fire and remove water from the building.
Residents of one apartment were temporarily displaced and assisted by the Red Cross while the others who evacuated were allowed to return. Firefighters continue to investigate the cause.
This is the fifth time a sprinkler system activated during a fire this year in Rapid City, the news release says. Three were in apartment buildings, one was at a correctional facility and one was at a large commercial building. It's the second incident where the building had been retrofitted with a sprinkler system.