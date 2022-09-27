 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City firefighters train for future airport disaster

As firefighters adjusted their gear and flames began to rise on the Rapid City Regional Airport's airfield, "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes began to pour out of a prop CRJ-200 regional jet.

Four firefighters approached the prop plane, hose in hand, ready to douse the flames during their annual live aircraft rescue and fire fighting training.

Capt. Neill Goodart of Station 8, stationed at the Rapid City Regional Airport, said all airports that have commercial air traffic are federally mandated to conduct a training every 12 calendar months.

"Part of the reason that air travel in this country is safe is because of all the federal regulations that we have," Goodart said.

Only 14 of the department's firefighters were required to be at the training, all of which are stationed at Station 8, but other members of the department joined the training for search and rescue.

People are also reading…

Goodart said the department has a trainer from Minnesota that brings in a prop aircraft, the CRJ-200 which is a common aircraft at the regional airport, and propane to fuel a fire on the prop and on the ground.

The firefighters take turns driving the Aircraft Rescue firefighting truck, which has turrets that spray water. Goodart said over the past few years, they have incorporated other firefighters to train in search and rescue.

“In a real-life scenario, that’s one of the things we would need their assistance (with),” Goodart said.

He said firefighters always enjoy training, particularly with live fire.

“This is just kind of the culmination of it all,” Goodart said.

He said the primary difference between fires at the airport and in other places is what’s burning. He said at the airport, they deal with aircraft fuel versus woods, grasses, plastics and other materials in town or in a grass fire.

The department’s firefighters train quarterly as well to learn about the different types of aircraft that come into the area and how they operate. Goodart said there’s a host of subject areas they have to follow for Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

