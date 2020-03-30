Rapid City firm retools to build thousands of modular critical-care rooms

The modules are delivered with carpeting and décor, furniture, bathroom fixtures — everything except linens and electronics.

The modules are shrink-wrapped and shipped by truck to the construction site.

“They’re lifted into place like LEGO blocks,” Sieve said.

Plumbing and electrical utilities are connected through a common pathway called a “chase,” matching up to other modules and built into the unfinished corridor.

The hospital isolation rooms will be built and shipped the same way, with basic wall coverings that can be easily cleaned and sterilized and with negative-pressure heating and cooling systems to contain infectious air within a room instead of spreading it.

Bestgen said the company has been in contact with state governments and White House officials and is close to signing contracts to begin building the rooms.

Construction of a prototype at the company’s facility in Watertown is nearly complete, with other plants in Madison, Rapid City and Phoenix, Ariz., ready to gear up production once contracts are in place.