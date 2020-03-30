Rapid City firm retools to build thousands of modular critical-care rooms

Branden Bestgen’s personal perspective on the coronavirus pandemic did a complete about face in a matter of days.
And so did the direction of his Rapid City-based construction firm, Best GEN Modular.
Virtually overnight, Best GEN is shifting from building hotel rooms, college dorms and other modular spaces to helping fill a growing need in America for temporary emergency isolation hospital rooms.
Bestgen, raised in Sturgis and formerly the city’s assistant police chief, said he initially dismissed reactions to the coronavirus as little more than fear-mongering.
That perspective changed drastically two weeks ago when he visited his stepson, a cadet at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
The day Bestgen was to fly home, the academy cancelled classes and ordered cadets to leave because of the coronavirus.
Then with the death toll mounting in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo put out a plea for up to 140,000 critical-care isolation rooms and beds to handle the crush of patients.
Hearing Cuomo’s exasperation completed Bestgen’s transformation from ambivalence to action.
“I started realizing that this virus is one of the worst things our country has ever faced,” he said. “My perspective quickly shifted from fear to reality.”
Bestgen, joined by president Robert “Bob” Sieve, mobilized the company to pivot from building hotel spaces.
On March 18, a Wednesday, Bestgen told his design team to come up with a plan to build hospital rooms.
He wanted it in place by the following Monday to manufacture 5,000 hospital rooms in 45 days.
“I think they all thought I was nuts,” he said. “But they did it.”
Working night and day over the weekend, his designers, taking cues from the Center for Disease Control, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Army Corps of Engineers and other governmental entities, came up with two basic designs.
One was a single-story, 50-room concept that could be placed in an empty field or parking lot and potentially be operational in seven days with utilities in place.
Each isolation room would include space for one bed and have its own bathroom, with nurse’s stations and triage rooms.
A second concept placed modular banks of smaller isolation rooms inside a civic arena or convention center.
The critical care room modules are an adaptation from Best GEN’s motel modules, which consist of two rooms facing each other and separated by a segment of corridor.
The modules are delivered with carpeting and décor, furniture, bathroom fixtures — everything except linens and electronics.
The modules are shrink-wrapped and shipped by truck to the construction site.
“They’re lifted into place like LEGO blocks,” Sieve said.
Plumbing and electrical utilities are connected through a common pathway called a “chase,” matching up to other modules and built into the unfinished corridor.
The hospital isolation rooms will be built and shipped the same way, with basic wall coverings that can be easily cleaned and sterilized and with negative-pressure heating and cooling systems to contain infectious air within a room instead of spreading it.
Bestgen said the company has been in contact with state governments and White House officials and is close to signing contracts to begin building the rooms.
Construction of a prototype at the company’s facility in Watertown is nearly complete, with other plants in Madison, Rapid City and Phoenix, Ariz., ready to gear up production once contracts are in place.
Best GEN is now advertising for up to 400 construction trades positions, along with office, human resources and other support staff needed at each location once building begins.
When the pandemic abates, Bestgen said the rooms can be converted for other emergencies or into homeless shelters.
Sieve, of Spearfish, compares the mobilization of the company’s resources to the buildup of the nation’s industrial might during World War II.
“Modular construction is our passion. Last week, it went from a passion to a mission for us to help wherever we could,” Sieve said.
