The Rapid City Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead early Saturday morning.
Shortly before 5:00 a.m., police were dispatched to an alleyway behind the 100 block of East Boulevard North for a report of an unresponsive male. Officers determined the man was obviously deceased from wounds sustained in an assault.
Police identified 29-year-old Jacob Jumping Eagle and 28-year-old Craig Returns From Scout as suspects in the victim's death. Both have been taken into custody for first degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.