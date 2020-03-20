Rapid City food pantry closes but has distribution plans

Feeding South Dakota's food pantries in Rapid City and Sioux Falls are closed over concerns of spreading coronavirus, the organization announced Friday.
“This decision was most certainly not an easy decision to make, but it has been determined to be in the best interest of everyone to ensure we are keeping our staff, volunteers and guests as safe as possible,” said Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota. “Closing the food pantries will allow us to more efficiently and effectively use our staff resources to continue to pack emergency boxes and bags of food to distribute to not only our residents in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, but to focus on the needs of all 66 counties of our state.”
Closing food pantries does not mean individuals and families will lose access to food, Gassen said. Instead, Feeding South Dakota will be distributing emergency food boxes, drive-through style, in the parking lots of several locations in Rapid City on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Wednesday food distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon behind the office of Star Village duplexes, 27 Signal Drive, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, 5103 Longview Drive.
Friday food distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Career Learning Center, 730 E. Watertown Street, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mother Butler Center, 231 Knollwood Drive.
A news release said people are asked to remain in their vehicles; staff and volunteers will be loading the food, one box per household, maximum two boxes per vehicle.
The dates, times and locations will be evaluated after the first week to determine distributions plans for the following week, the news release said.
Additionally, Feeding South Dakota’s BackPack Program will discontinue the distribution of backpacks until further notice. No backpacks will be delivered to schools nor will they be available for pick-up by neighboring school districts.
Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry Program will continue its regularly scheduled food statewide distributions with the exception that the food will be in pre-packed boxes and bags and will be distributed drive-through style.
"Feeding South Dakota’s Food Bank Program will continue to work closely with its 250-plus agency partners, ensuring that communities we have current partnerships with continue to have access to food resources to feed their community members in need," the news release said.