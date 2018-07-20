A fire Friday morning in the 3900 block of Clover Street in Rapid City caused extensive damage to a garage and spread to a nearby RV before it was stopped.
The fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in a detached garage of a residence. The fire spread to an RV in the driveway. No one was hurt.
Belching black smoke, the fire drew attention from around the area. Dustin Livermore and Chris Sattler said they saw the smoke and ran toward the source, knocking on doors along the way to alert people. They said they arrived at the house even before the fire department, and the garage was already engulfed.
Lt. Jim Bussell with the Rapid City Fire Department said a crew had already been dispatched to a report of a gas leak in the 12th Street area when they saw the smoke from Clover Street and rerouted to the fire.
He said officials were not yet releasing the address of the home to prevent the occupants, who were not at home at the time of the fire, from finding out about the fire via social media.
Bussell said the fire's progress was stopped by about 10 a.m., and crews remained on scene for about another hour after that mopping up and checking for hot spots. A portion of Clover Street was blocked off during that time to accommodate fire hoses and equipment.
A cause has not yet been determined.