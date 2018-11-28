No one knows the potholes of a city like a pizza delivery guy or gal.
"There's one right out here in front of our shop on East North Street. In fact, the whole thing is a pothole," said David Shearer, director of operations of the Domino's franchises in Rapid City. "You get a pizza, you get wings, you get bread sticks, and it all goes into one bag, and typically those bars are bouncing in there when you hit a big pothole."
But now, it'll be pizza deliverers to the rescue in helping Rapid City fix its potholes.
On Wednesday, Domino's announced it was giving a $5,000 grant to the city to go toward eliminating potholes. The pizza company said Rapid City received an "overwhelming number of nominations" from residents as part of its "Paving for Pizza" grant program, which seeks to donate money for streets to one city in every state in the country.
The inauspicious nomination could seem strange coming from a pizza delivery company, but Domino's says they want level streets, too. Their concern? Sloppy pizzas sloshing around in delivery boxes.
"I don't want to beat up on Rapid, but, yeah, there's some potholes and our customers notice," Shearer said.
Of all the cities in South Dakota — including Sioux Falls with over twice the population and Domino's locations — Rapid City received more nominations or "votes" for Domino's to donate money to help fix the streets of Rapid City.
And the city isn't complaining.
"We're pleased that Domino's has selected Rapid City as a Paving for Pizza community," said Darrell Shoemaker, spokesperson for the city. "The bottom line is the community will receive $5,000 for pothole repair and after doing some number crunching, we expect to hit the ground running and fill approximately 400 potholes."
The city says a conservative estimate of 5,000 potholes per year are filled by city crews, who work from a $180,000 maintenance budget, with only part of the funds spent on asphalt. Shoemaker estimates the city receives more than 1,000 calls a year to its Pothole Hotline, which is 394-4152.
"It's an issue like any city," Shoemaker said. "Especially with our freeze-and-thaw cycles and the precipitation we get around here, plus the wear and tear from heavy traffic. We do our best to aggressively respond to concerns."
Domino's says residents began voting on the pavingforpizza.com website in June. Over 137,000 nominations from over 15,000 cities in all 50 states were received.
Shearer hopes the first pothole they fix in Rapid City is right outside Domino's.
"That'd hit a little closer to home certainly," Shearer said.