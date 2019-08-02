Members of Rapid City's downtown business community hope to draw in Sturgis motorcycle rally-goers by bringing back popular annual offerings along with several new ones.
Live music, motorcycle rides and other events are planned for the coming week in an effort to entice bikers and tourists who visit the area for the rally, which officially begins today and continues through Aug. 11.
"We have already seen bikers start to show up in town," Bob Fuchs, owner of the Firehouse Brewing Company, said Thursday.
As in years past, Fuchs said his restaurant will host live music performances each night of the rally. He added that several performances have also been booked for the Firehouse winery.
Neighboring businesses like the Rushmore Hotel appear to be banking on live entertainment as an attraction as well, something owner Karim Merali said has the added benefit of supporting local musicians. For hoteliers, he said the rally is something of a yearly windfall.
“It spreads some of the wealth around to a lot of industries and puts a lot of businesses on the map,” he said Wednesday.
Merali said that while the Rushmore was mostly booked up for the week of the rally, several rooms remained open by mid-week. He attributed the unusual occurrence for the hotel to the growing popularity of camping closer to Sturgis.
Regardless, the hotel will again be a sponsor for the veterans motorcycle ride to Mount Rushmore that benefits the Combat Wounded Coalition, a Virginia-based organization that offers counseling services and financial assistance to armed service members injured in combat. This is the second year that Visit Rapid City will host the event, which will be held Tuesday and feature guest speaker and author Dan Shilling.
In years past, businesses could depend on big tent events like the annual Harley-Davidson motorcycle display at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to draw rally-goers to town, Visit Rapid City President Julie Jensen said Wednesday.
Now that the display is held in Sturgis itself, Jensen said that hosting events like the veterans ride are an important way for downtown Rapid City to attract business from rally visitors.
"Our hope is that they’ll stay in Rapid City and wander about downtown,” said Jensen, adding that many retailers and restaurants also offer military discounts.
New to Rapid City this year will be a charity motorcycle ride benefiting the Special Olympics that former NASCAR racer Rusty Wallace brings to cities across the United States. The Buffalo Chip is organizing the ride, which Wallace himself will be participating in next Wednesday.
Still, not everyone is convinced that the rally presents the same economic opportunities to downtown as it once did. Because so many out-of-towners spend most of the rally in Sturgis itself — and many locals leave town to avoid it altogether — Murphy's Pub owner Tony DeMaro said his business can actually suffer as a result of the event.
"It’s hard to compete against crazy behemoths," he said Thursday.
DeMaro said he was still grateful the city opted to free up parking options downtown. Although spaces on Main and St. Joseph streets are now metered, Rapid City Police Lt. Cathy Bock said this week that motorcyclists will still be able to park on those streets for free as in years past.
Some business owners, like Fuchs and Merali, said they planned on offering additional parking for motorcycle riders as well.