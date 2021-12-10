Rapid City gets six inches of snow as Black Hills gets needed precipitation

Snow blanketed western South Dakota on Thursday night and Friday, bringing much needed precipitation to the region.

Friday’s snow was a rarity in that it wasn’t accompanied by wind, according meteorologist Scott Rudge with the National Weather Service in Rapid City.

“It’s coming down fairly straight and accumulating fairly evenly. It’s well needed, well wanted moisture,” he said. “We’ve been collecting reports of some pretty good snow off to the south of Rapid City.”

Rapid City received about 6 inches of snow, Rudge said.

“We’ve been talking about the drought all summer, so it’s much needed precipitation,” he said. “We are still running behind average for year.”

City crews pre-treated roads before the storm started, according to city officials. On Friday morning, Rapid City street maintenance supervisor Jeremy Cahill reported crews were giving priority attention to re-treating main lines, hills and busier intersections for icing conditions.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office reported roads were snow covered and slippery. A semi slipped and blocked traffic on Highway 16 temporarily, but it was reopened before 10 a.m.

The snow caused some delays on Friday morning. Rapid City Area Schools started classes two hours late, and Youth & Family Services started at 10:30 a.m. and cancelled busing for the day.

Rapid City Regional Airport and the main commercial runway remained open Friday, though travelers were advised to check road conditions and contact airlines for updates about the status of flights.

By late Friday morning, weather at the airport was clearing up and visibility was improving, according to Toni Broom, deputy airport director for Finance and Administration.

“Flights are coming and going. Some are delayed. There are some cancellations,” Broom said.

Precipitation varied widely throughout the Black Hills. In the Northern Hills, Spearfish reported about 1-1/2 inches and Lead-Deadwood had about 3 to 4 inches on Friday morning.

Terry Peak Ski Area received about 4 inches of snow.

“We got some good snow last night and it’s cold so we’re making snow too,” said Linda Derosier, Terry Peak’s marketing director. “We’re going to probably be opening sometime next week. We’re getting real close. … We’re looking forward to a good Christmas.”

Terry Peak also is trying to fill several positions for its upcoming ski season, Derosier said.

Counties along the southern border of South Dakota got the brunt of the snowfall, Rudge said. Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties were reporting as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow in some spots. Rudge said the Southern Hills had the best chance of keeping some snow through Christmas.

The outlook in the Black Hills indicates temperatures will be close to average for the next week or two, and no major storms are forecast.

Aside from “a few snowflakes here and there,” Rudge said Friday’s snow is the first in Rapid City since mid-October, when the city received a little more than 3 inches of snow on Oct. 12 and about two inches on Oct. 20.

The wintery precipitation means temperatures will remain cooler in the week ahead and more precipitation is “a definite maybe,” Rudge said.

“With all the snow we are getting right now … that warm-up we were expecting Sunday and Monday and Tuesday is going to be tempered because of the snow cover. It will not be quite as warm but still temperatures will be in the 30s to mid 40s,” he said. “There’s a small chance of precipitation by Wednesday.”

