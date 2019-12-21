Rapid City government announces holiday schedule

City offices in Rapid City will be adjusting schedules in observance of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays. Here is the rundown:
- City offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Finance, Public Works and Community Development will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
- The landfill will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Trash collection for Christmas week and New Year's week includes Wednesday collections on Tuesday and normal collection on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
- The downtown library will be closed at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. North Library at General Beadle will be closed both days. Both libraries will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and all day on New Year's Day.
- Rapid Transit Services, which includes RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, will suspend operations at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and will not operate on Christmas Day. RTS Services will also not operate on New Year's Day.
- The Civic Center box office and administrative offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed Christmas Day. The offices of the Rapid City Rush will close at noon Monday and reopen Thursday. The facility will be closed New Year's Day.
- The Roosevelt Swim Center will be closed at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and all day on Christmas Day. It will open at 8 a.m. New Year's Day and will operate normal hours on Jan. 1-3 with open swim time beginning at 1 p.m. all three days.
- The Ice Arena will close at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The facility is closed Christmas Day and will be open New Year's Day with 1:30-3:30 p.m. public skate time.